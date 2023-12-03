Black Friday Deals 2023: Are discounts better online or in a store? – Marca

Editions:

As Black Friday approaches, shoppers are gearing up for the year’s most significant shopping event, but what’s the difference between in-store Black Friday shopping and seizing the best online deals? The choice may come down to personal preference and the desire to snag exclusive deals.

Shopping online during Black Friday offers several advantages, such as avoiding the need to wait outside stores in the cold or missing Thanksgiving with family. Purchases are conveniently delivered to your door, and you can shop across multiple retailers, comparing prices for the best deals.

However, in-person shopping has its merits too. Some deals launch exclusively in stores, and you have the advantage of taking your purchases home immediately. As CNET notes: “It’s also a chance to score some of the best Black Friday deals that sold out online shortly after going live.”

The choice between online and in-store shopping ultimately depends on individual preferences, the urgency for specific deals, and the desire for immediate possession of purchases.

Now, the big question emerges: Is it cheaper to shop on Cyber Monday or Black Friday? To answer this, it’s essential to consider various factors, including discounts, doorbusters, and the potential for deceit in pricing.

Discounts are a significant aspect of Black Friday, with average in-store discounts ranging from 20% during Thanksgiving week to approximately 37% on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Online Black Friday deals average around a 34% discount.

While Black Friday offers enhanced discounts compared to typical shopping days, it’s not the sole opportunity for substantial savings. Many companies offer Black Friday-level discounts in the weeks leading up to the day, so researching specific items and sales throughout the shopping season can help you secure the best deals and lowest prices.

Deceptive pricing tactics can sometimes cloud the actual savings during Black Friday. Retailers may inflate compare-at costs and percentage-off figures to make deals seem more enticing. A study by NerdWallet found instances of retailers exaggerating discount amounts, potentially misleading consumers. Thus, it’s crucial to scrutinize Black Friday sales to ensure you’re genuinely saving money.

While Black Friday can help you save money on your holiday shopping, it’s important to approach it with care and thorough research. Consider other thoughtful gifts, like financial security through life insurance or contributions to a child’s 529 plan, in addition to the traditional shopping spree.

