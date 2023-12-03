Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is only $25 right now – SFGATE

The Fire Stick 4K from Amazon is on sale today.

Smart TVs are all the rage these days since they have all of your favorite apps already built in for easy streaming. But if you don’t have an actual Smart TV, you might be surprised to learn that it’s super easy (and cheap) to turn any TV into one. All you need is a Fire TV Stick 4K from Amazon, and you’ll be able to stream content to your heart’s desire.

For Black Friday, you can now pick up a Fire TV Stick 4K from Amazon for just $24.99 while it’s 50% off. For $25, you can transform your old TV into a streaming machine capable of watching anything you want. And if you have a 4K TV, this streaming stick gives you the ability to stream in 4K, something that most other similar devices cannot do.

Fire TV Stick 4K — $24.99 ($25 off, originally $49.99)

This Fire TV Stick comes with an Alexa Voice Remote so you can start controlling your TV just by talking. Simply tell Alexa what you want to turn on or which app you want to launch, and she’ll do it for you without you having to scroll through all the options.

The Fire TV Stick is super easy to use and makes accessing your favorite apps and games a breeze. All you have to do is plug it into the back of your TV and change the input on your screen to that port. Voila, that’s all there is to it! The setup is quick and intuitive, so don’t think you have to be a tech genius to figure this thing out!

So make sure you visit Amazon today to pick up a new Fire TV Stick 4K for only $24.99 while it’s on sale for 50% off.

Check out our Black Friday coverage to score early discounted gifts for everyone on your shopping list.



About

Contact

Services

Quick Links

source