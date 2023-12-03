Headline: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 20: New FF season announced with exciting updates – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

Garena Free Fire redeem codes August 20: The latest season of Garena Free Fire is on the horizon and it is set to bring thrilling new features. The details were unveiled on August 8, 2023, on Garena’s official website, while the new patch (OB 41) was previewed on Free Fire’s YouTube channel as part of the Kelly Show on August 5, 2023.

This update packs significant improvements across various game modes. Expect fresh experiences like the Zombie Hunt series, the introduction of Suzy, and a revamped Peak.

Clash Squad: Airdrops now show up in Rounds 3, 4, and 5, along with Cyber Points for players to snag powerful items.

Battle Royale: A new in-game quest called Defense Arsenal adds excitement, along with the Solo Dare feature.

Map: Bermuda Map’s peak has been lowered, offering more strategic depth. Purgatory returns as a ranked match map.

Mode: Zombie Hunt returns as Zombie Hunt: Double Evil.

Characters: Meet Suzy, the bounty hunter, and witness reworks for several characters.

Plus, there are always fresh redeem codes released by Garena, but remember, they expire very quickly, so claim them fast as they are fantastic rewards indeed.

1. Open Browser: Launch your web browser on your device and visit “Rewards Redemption Site” at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

2. Sign In: Use Facebook, Google, Apple ID, or Twitter to sign in. Guest players won’t work; link your account to these platforms first.

3. Enter Code: Sign in, then enter your redeem code. Copy and paste it to avoid errors.

4. Confirm & Get Rewards: Click “Confirm” after entering the code. A message will confirm success. Enjoy your rewards!

Note: Garena Free Fire is banned in India, but the MAX version is available. Enjoy responsibly.

