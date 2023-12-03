Snag Google Pixel 7 Pro with almost 60% discount: Save ₹59,959 on Amazon Today! – Editorji

Suffering from winter flu? Try this viral honey and fermented garlic recipe for quick relief

Upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series colour options leaked: Check full details

RBI unveils Sovereign Gold Bond series X redemption, 112% profit

Proud father Dharmendra praises son Bobby Deol for his performance in 'Animal'

Deepika Padukone shines at Academy Museum Gala in stunning blue velvet gown. Have a look!

Editorji News Desk

Looking for an incredible, feature-packed flagship smartphone? Your search ends with the Google Pixel 7 Pro. This standout device comes with a generous 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM and runs on Android 13.

What’s more, Amazon is currently offering this phone at a significant discount.

According to Amazon, the Google Pixel 7 Pro originally retails for ₹99,999. However, it’s currently being offered at a slashed price of ₹68,000, reflecting a substantial discount of 32%.

The price slash is only the beginning of your savings journey as Amazon also presents enticing bank offers and exchange deals for this premium smartphone.

By purchasing the Google Pixel 7 Pro on Amazon, your savings could increase dramatically. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can avail a discount of up to ₹3,400.

Meanwhile, HDFC bank credit card holders could receive an instant discount of up to ₹1,750. These bank offers are an excellent way to make your purchase even more cost-effective.

Additionally, Amazon offers the opportunity to trade-in your old smartphone for up to ₹22,800 off your purchase of the Google Pixel 7 Pro. This trade-in offer has the potential to bring your total savings to an almost unbelievable ₹59,949!

To avail this, simply enter your old device’s model and your pin code to check the trade-in value and offer availability in your area. Just ensure your old device is in good working condition to make the most of this offer.

So, don’t wait. Visit the Amazon website to take advantage of these incredible deals and offers on the Google Pixel 7 Pro and enjoy total savings of almost ₹60,000. Now, that’s a deal not to be missed!

Also watch: OnePlus Nord CE 3: Chipset and colour revealed ahead of July 5th India Launch

Snag Google Pixel 7 Pro with almost 60% discount: Save ₹59,959 on Amazon Today!

Quordle 679 hints and answer Today 4 December 2023: Effortlessly solve today's puzzle with our guide

Wordle 898 Hints and Answer for Today, November December 4, 2023: Unlock the secrets to today's challenge

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes Today 4 December 2023: Unlock new rewards with today's codes

Nothing Phone 2a spotted on BIS certification website, could launch in India soon

GTA 6 trailer release date revealed: The countdown begins!

Wordle 896 Hints and Answer for Today, November December 2, 2023: Easy word!

Quordle 677 hints and answer Today 2 December 2023: Get this puzzle right

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes Today 2 December 2023: Get amazing bundles and rewards

iQOO announces priority pass for iQOO 12 pre-booking

BGMI 2.9 update direct download: Get the new APK for Android

Apple rolls out iOS 17.1.2 update for enhanced iPhone security

Nothing Phone (2) gets permanent price reduction in India: Check full details

Discounts available on Vivo T2 5G and Y56 smartphones: Check all details

WhatsApp enhances security with new 'secret code' feature for locked chats

All Apple iPhone 16 models to get Action Button: Report

Editorji is your personalised video news platform, we learn about your interests in order to show the news that matters to you! Watch it on your phone, tablet or TV.

+91 11 4035 6666 / info@editorji.com

3rd floor, Plot B, Khasara no 360, Sultanpur, New Delhi, Delhi 110030

Send Feedback

source