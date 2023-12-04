Roku’s Black Friday Sale Has Started Early – Cord Cutters News



By

Luke Bouma

on

in

Are you looking for a good deal on a Roku streaming player? Right now, Roku has kicked off its Black Friday sale by putting some of its best deals live on Amazon.

These deals include a Roku Express 4K+ for just $24.98, down from the list price of $39.99.

You can also get the very powerful Roku Stick 4K for just $29.98, down from the list price of $49.99.

Roku also announced that the Roku Ultra would be on sale, but at the time of this posting, the deal is not live yet. You can get it for $91.99 if you don’t want to wait.

Here is our review of the Roku Express 4k+:

Here is how Roku describes the Roku Stick 4K;

