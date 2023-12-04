ChatGPT plugins hidden in menu for some users as web browsing … – CryptoSlate

A web3 membership designed to empower you with cutting-edge insights and knowledge. Learn more ›

Welcome! 👋 You are connected to CryptoSlate Alpha. To manage your wallet connection, click the button below.

If you don’t have enough, buy ACS on the following exchanges:

Access Protocol is a web3 monetization paywall. When users stake ACS, they can access paywalled content. Learn more ›

Disclaimer: By choosing to lock your ACS tokens with CryptoSlate, you accept and recognize that you will be bound by the terms and conditions of your third-party digital wallet provider, as well as any applicable terms and conditions of the Access Foundation. CryptoSlate shall have no responsibility or liability with regard to the provision, access, use, locking, security, integrity, value, or legal status of your ACS Tokens or your digital wallet, including any losses associated with your ACS tokens. It is solely your responsibility to assume the risks associated with locking your ACS tokens with CryptoSlate. For more information, visit our terms page.

The global crypto market cap is $1.54 trillion with a 24-hour volume of $64.26 billion. The price of Bitcoin is $41,691.58 and BTC market dominance is 52.6%. The price of Ethereum is $2,261.98 and ETH market dominance is 17.5%. The best performing cryptoasset sector is Terra Eco, which gained 33%.

ChatGPT web browsing and plugins come out of Alpha as Plus users gain access

Cover art/illustration via CryptoSlate. Image includes combined content which may include AI-generated content.

OpenAI’s record-breaking ChatGPT received a new update Friday, May 12, as access to “experimental features” was rolled out to ‘Plus’ users, including web browsing and third-party plugins.

The new features include access to ‘plugins’ which connect ChatGPT to other services such as web browsing, ordering groceries, booking flights, and more. However, users may need to enable the features in order to gain access.

A recent OpenAI article explains the process of enabling the ‘beta features.’ In order to activate web browsing and plugins, users should select ‘Profile & Settings’ from the bottom left menu, select ‘Beta features,’ and then toggle the required features to enable them.

OpenAi will be “making these features accessible via a new beta panel in [users’] settings, which is rolling out to all Plus users over the course of the next week.”

Third-party plugins that were previously only accessible to those in the Alpha trial include Expedia, Instacart, Shop, and Zapier, to name a few. The Zapier plugin further extends ChatGPTs capability as the API automation tool allows users to subsequently connect to thousands of other web APIs.

Frameworks like Langchain are also allowing developers to add web search and API compatibility by using the OpenAI API. However, the implementation of third-party services directly into the ChatGPT user interface for paid users looks to be the first indication of ChatGPT becoming a powerful ‘super app,’ deemed the holy grail of the app development world.

Also known as “Akiba,” Liam is a reporter, editor and podcast producer at CryptoSlate. He believes that decentralized technology has the potential to make widespread positive change.

Exploring how Bitcoin mining can actively contribute to the stability and efficiency of power systems.

Disclaimer: Our writers’ opinions are solely their own and do not reflect the opinion of CryptoSlate. None of the information you read on CryptoSlate should be taken as investment advice, nor does CryptoSlate endorse any project that may be mentioned or linked to in this article. Buying and trading cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk activity. Please do your own due diligence before taking any action related to content within this article. Finally, CryptoSlate takes no responsibility should you lose money trading cryptocurrencies.

Bitget’s rise as a leading crypto exchange with cutting-edge features and strong dedication to transparency and security.

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company committed to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence helps all of humanity.

Disclaimer: By using this website, you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. CryptoSlate has no affiliation or relationship with any coin, business, project or event unless explicitly stated otherwise. CryptoSlate is only an informational website that provides news about coins, blockchain companies, blockchain products and blockchain events. None of the information you read on CryptoSlate should be taken as investment advice. Buying and trading cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk activity. Please do your own diligence before making any investment decisions. CryptoSlate is not accountable, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss incurred, alleged or otherwise, in connection to the use or reliance of any content you read on the site.

© 2023 CryptoSlate. All rights reserved. Disclaimers | Terms | Privacy

Please add “[email protected]“ to your email whitelist.

Stay connected via

source