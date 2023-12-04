CAKE increasing social dominance after token burn unlikely to catalyze price recovery – FXStreet

Ekta Mourya

Pancake Swap, one of the largest DEXes in the crypto ecosystem, announced the burn of $10.4 million worth of CAKE tokens. While a token burn is typically considered bullish for the asset, in the case of CAKE, reducing its circulating supply is unlikely to catalyze a token's price recovery.

Key on-chain metrics, like total value of assets locked on Pancake Swap and staking of CAKE token, have both decreased considerably throughout the year. CAKE price has nosedived alongside these developments since the beginning of February 2023.

Pancake Swap’s native token CAKE suffered a decline last week. Over the past 24 hours, CAKE price declined nearly 3% on Binance. The DEX announced a $10.4 million token burn in a recent tweet:

8,222,066 $CAKE just burned – that’s $11M!

Trading fees (V2 and Perpetual): 108k CAKE ($141k) +103%

Trading fees (V3): 37k CAKE ($48k) -7%

Prediction: 66k CAKE ($86k) -19%

️ Lottery: 36k CAKE ($47k) +27%

NFT Market, Profile & Factory: .7k CAKE ($1k) -3%

*%… pic.twitter.com/Wg7jBDwa7j

Token burns typically fuel asset prices, however there are other factors that are likely to contribute to CAKE’s price drop. Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker, DeFiLlama, there is a consistent decline in the total value of assets locked on Pancake Swap throughout 2023.



TVL, Staking on Pancake Swap

The volume of CAKE tokens staked has fallen alongside the total value of assets locked in Pancake Swap.

CAKE’s social dominance climbed on August 21, as seen in the Santiment chart below. The social dominance of the DEX token hit its highest level in 2023. This is an on-chain metric that reveals the relevance of the token among crypto holders.



Pancake Swap Social dominance vs price

It remains to be seen whether the token burn and the rising social dominance can fuel a recovery in CAKE price.

