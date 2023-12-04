PlayStation 5 Slim: All rumors and speculation – Digital Trends

It’s at around this point in a console’s life cycle that companies like to release a new, slim model to reinvigorate sales, cut costs, and experiment with a new design. Sony has been trimming down its home consoles since the PS2, with each home console getting a slimmer, sometimes cheaper replacement a few years after launch. We’re closing in on the PlayStation 5’s third birthday and rumors abound about both a PS5 Pro and a PS5 Slim model, and yet Sony’s remained tight-lipped about any iterations on the base unit. Still, some of these rumors and potential leaks may hold some weight and are fun to follow regardless to see how accurate they end up being.

Before getting into the rumors and leaks, know that until Sony itself confirms the existence of a PS5 Slim, everything that follows is speculative and should be taken as such.

The first rumors of a new PS5 model centered around a diskless version that could be paired with a detachable disk drive you could buy separately in another step away from physical media. This was speculated to be coming out sometime in fall 2023, but has been rolled into the idea of the PS5 Slim. This potentially imminent release date also lines up with statements Microsoft made about a new PS5 Slim releasing this year for $400 during the Federal Trace Commission (FTC) hearing.

Adding more fuel to the fire is the claimed leaked video from X (formerly known as Twitter) user BwE_Dev, who claims to be showing off the casing for a PS5 Slim.

The shape looks nearly identical to the base model, but with a noticeable slot where many speculate the detachable disk drive would be able to slide in and out, as well as a diagonal cut in the white cover. It also appears to have two USB-C ports in the front, as opposed to the single one on base units. According to the leaks, the Slim will be about 5 centimeters shorter than the base units.

As for the price, that’s where things get tricky. Again, Microsoft seems to think the unit will come in at $400, which is the current U.S. price for the Digital Edition of the PS5. Normally, slim units also launch at a lower price due to parts being cheaper to make and more efficient as time goes on. For example, the PS4 originally sold for $400, and the PS4 Slim was released at $300. What makes this situation a little different is that in most territories, Sony actually raised the price of both PS5 units. Unfortunately, that leads us to trust that this new Slim model won’t be any cheaper in the U.S. at least, but perhaps it will bring the price back down to parity in other territories where it was raised.

As far as new features, aside from the slot for a new detachable disk drive that you would no doubt have to buy separately, don’t expect the PS5 Slim to have any power improvements like a PS5 Pro would. At best, you could expect it to be more energy efficient, less prone to overheating, and perhaps quieter. While this is still a complete guess, we would also assume it would work with all the current PS5 accessories, such as the PSVR 2 and the upcoming Access Controller. What we’re curious about is if any of the new faceplates will be compatible with the smaller design, especially with the noticeable slit running along the middle.

If the plan really is to launch a PS5 Slim in the fall of this year, Sony would need to make an official announcement soon to let the public know and begin preorders. As soon as the PS5 Slim becomes a reality, we’ll update you on the facts.

While the jumps have been getting smaller and smaller between generations, there’s always a nice graphical bump to look forward to when picking up the latest hardware. We’re long past the days of going from 16-bit 2D games to full-on 3D, and even the jump from SD to HD, but the visual improvements we got between the PS4 and PS5 are still striking. Not only are resolutions higher, but new techniques like ray tracing are now possible and starting to show up in more titles as we get deeper into the console’s life.

Now that it’s been out for a decent amount of time, and we have a wide selection of both upgraded titles and ones made exclusively for the PS5, there are a few that have risen to the top that anyone looking to show off the power of their new console will want to grab. Not only are all the games on this list visually impressive — not just necessarily photorealistic, mind you — but they’re also a blast to play. Graphics don’t make a game fun, but it just works out that the best-looking games on PS5 are also some of the best-playing. Here are our picks for the PS5 games with the best graphics.

It’s out with the old and in with the new for the PlayStation 5, as Sony has replaced its old 2020 model with a slimmer redesign. The new model fixes one of its predecessor’s biggest issues thanks to its 1TB storage upgrade. As is the case with any console, not all of that space is actually usable. In testing our own review unit, we’ve been able to break down just how much of an upgrade it actually is.

When popping into the storage menu, the new PS5 says it has 848GB of space. You’ll find that some of that is already taken up by a few things, including Astro’s Playroom, which comes installed on the system out the box. That’ll leave you with 830.6GB, though you can delete the game to get 11.06GB back. The only thing you can’t cut is 6.33GB of system files. All in all, that means you have roughly 842.2GB of usable space.

A notification some users received on PS4 and PS5 confirms that the platforms’ integration with X — the social media platform formally known as Twitter — will go away next week. That means you’ll no longer be able to quickly share screenshots or videos to X from the console.

“As of November 13, 2023, integration with X (formerly known as Twitter) will no longer function on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles,” the notification (as screenshotted by Wario64) states. “This includes the ability to view any content published on X on PS5/PS4, and the ability to post and view content, trophies, and other gameplay-related activities on X directly from PS5/PS5 (or link an X account to do so).”

Since the release of the PS4, people have been able to share screenshots and videos taken with the controller’s Share button with social media services. Twitter historically was one of those platforms, but API changes following Elon Musk’s buying of the platform and rebranding to X have interfered with its integration with many platforms. Now, it seems that Sony has decided that it’s best just to rid PlayStation platforms of any X integration whatsoever. PlayStation has not publicly commented on why it’s removing this feature yet, but we’ve contacted them for comment and will update this story when we get a response.

If there are any screenshots or videos on your PS4 or PS5 that you want to get onto X, you have until November 13 to do so. After that, Apple, Discord, Spotify, Twitch, and YouTube will be the only services one can link their PlayStation account to.

