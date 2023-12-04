Snowbasin has great deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday! – FOX 13 News Utah

Menu

Located just 45 minutes from Salt Lake City, 20 minutes from Ogden, and under an hour away from Park City, Snowbasin is the perfect day trip skiing destination.

Snowbasin was recently ranked No. 2 by Ski Magazine as a top resort in the country and is known for its easy access, expansive terrain, luxurious lodges, incredible food and impeccable employee services.

Snowbasin has more free parking spots than any other resort in Utah – all of which are within a short walk or (free) shuttle ride to the base area, so it’s easy to hit the slopes.

With over 3,000 skiable acres of legendary terrain, wide-open bowls and world-class groomers, Snowbasin has something for every skier to explore this season.

The resort has 13 lifts, 130 runs, and six top-rated dining spots located across the mountain.

Renowned as a world-class destination, Snowbasin is one of the oldest continually operated ski resorts in North America and home to the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Games.

Snowbasin is having deals for Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

Save up to $500 on season passes before prices increase on November 28!

If you are looking for the ultimate experience this season, check out Snowbasin’s Premier Platinum Pass. This option includes all the perks of the Premier Pass as well as an Ikon Base Pass to sample various terrain and resorts this season! Premier Pass benefits include no blackout dates, buddy vouchers, discounts at the resort, five days at Sun Valley Resort in Idaho and so much more.

If you’re looking to save, a Value Pass is available with holiday restricted blackout dates.

Basin Flex Card

Available during this sale only, Snowbasin is introducing the perfect Christmas gift, a flexible ticket card you or your loved ones can use to ski multiple days at Snowbasin this season with no blackout dates. You can choose from one of the following options to explore and save this season!

• 3-Day

o Youth (Ages 5-12): $299

o Adult (Ages 13+): $399

• 4-Day

o Youth (Ages 5-12): $349

o Adult (Ages 13+): $449

• 5-Day

o Youth (Ages 5-12): $399

o Adult (Ages 13+): $499

Visit snowbasin.com/blackfriday to learn more and browse these slick Black Friday deals!

