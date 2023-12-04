Verizon continues to upgrade Boise's best network – Verizon

No Updates

Recent upgrades lead to testing results that show customers in Boise have the best experience on Verizon’s network

BOISE, ID – Customers and visitors to Boise, ID have the best experience when using the Verizon network, according to the nation’s most rigorous scientific testing company RootMetrics®. In the most recent test measuring performance of major wireless carriers throughout Boise, Verizon not only wins for overall network performance, but is unbeaten in every single category including accessibility, speed, reliability and performance in texts and calls. Today’s results show remarkable speeds for Verizon customers in Boise with Verizon’s median download speed increasing 284% in the market and Verizon’s median upload speeds increasing by 42% since last year*.

"Today’s world calls for faster speeds, ultra secure connections and improved coverage in more places. We’re dedicated to bringing the best and latest technologies to local communities, and to keeping our customers connected through 5G,” said Phillip French, Vice President of Engineering and Operations for Verizon. “Our team has been working hard in Boise to deliver these results, and we are not slowing down.”

These top marks are a result of months of deploying new enhancements in the network for those who live in and visit the Boise area. Verizon recently deployed new macro and small cell sites that are providing service in west downtown and the Crossroads Mall in Meridian.

Verizon has been actively upgrading cell sites to 5G Ultra Wideband technology and now approximately 60% of the network in Boise has 5G Ultra Wideband service using Verizon’s recently acquired C-band spectrum. Boise is currently using a full 100 MHz of C-band spectrum almost doubling the spectrum available for 5G Ultra Wideband available in other parts of the country. That additional bandwidth available to customer in Boise will turbo charge the service, offering significantly higher speeds, much greater capacity to accommodate more customers and more robust services.

In addition to adding more 5G service using C-band spectrum, Verizon is also deploying 5G service using Millimeter Wave (mmWave), its premium, high band spectrum which allows for extremely fast speeds and massive capacity. Verizon has recently added its premium mmWave spectrum to cell sites in Boise from downtown to Meridian as well as throughout BSU Extra Mile Arena.

Lastly, the addition of 5G service and the many additional wireless solutions allow far more data to travel on the wireless network in Boise. That exponential increase in data carried into and out of the cell sites serving the community requires upgraded fiber optic cable links. Fiber optic cables are used to move data between cell sites and connect those sites to the rest of the network. Verizon has increased the capacity on the fiber connections in many cell sites in the Dayton area so they can carry 10 times the amount of data.

For customers in Boise, the additional coverage and capacity means more customers now have access not only to reliable, fast mobile service, but also Verizon Home Internet service, a different kind of home internet with no data caps. It’s ideal for anyone who wants super fast connectivity to stream, game or even work remotely. Verizon Home Internet is reliable and fast enough to power home connected devices: smart TVs, tablets, phones, gaming consoles and more. Plans start at just $25 per month with AutoPay and a select 5G mobile plan – all without extra fees, equipment charges, annual contracts or data caps.** Go to verizon.com/home for availability. Visit verizon.com/deals for the latest 5G phones and accessories.

Additionally, through Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology developed over three decades of partnership with first responders to meet their unique and evolving needs, public safety agencies in the Boise area will also be able to experience the benefits of these network enhancements. To learn more about Verizon Frontline, visit verizon.com/frontline.

Boise area businesses have access to 5G Business Internet from Verizon. 5G Business Internet is ultra-fast wireless business internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband. This wireless alternative to cable internet is for businesses of all sizes and includes self-setup or professional installation options, multiple pricing and service options, unlimited data, and a 10-year price guarantee for 5G Business Internet service. To learn more about Verizon 5G Business Internet, visit verizon.com/5gbusinessinternet and plug in an address to see what service is available.

*Rankings based on the RootMetrics® Boise RootScore® Report: 1H 2023. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon.

**5G Home Internet and LTE Home Internet services available in select areas. Save $25/mo. when combined with an existing 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More or One Unlimited for iPhone plan. With Auto Pay and paper-free billing req’d. Add’l $10/mo. w/o Auto Pay. Subject to credit approval.

