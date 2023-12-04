Amazon Early Black Friday Deal: Save $20 on Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – GameRant

Celebrating Amazon Alexa’s 8th birthday, the e-commerce giant is offering $20 off on Echo Dot (3rd Gen) during the Early Black Friday sale.

Click here to navigate to the store page.

Amazon's Early Black Friday sales event is discounting some of the company's popular smart devices. One of these is the smallest Echo smart speaker, Echo Dot, which is discounted by 50% during the sale event. Shoppers looking for a smart speaker can get the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $19.99 until next Saturday.

Amazon Echo is a line of speakers and displays from the e-commerce giant that offer voice-activated smart features powered by the company's voice assistant Alexa. Echo Dot is among the first smart speakers created by Amazon, and a follow-up to the original Echo. Echo Dot is the smallest of Amazon's smart devices with a hockey puck-like footprint and weight, which allows it to be placed almost anywhere and is easily hidden if necessary.

Amazon Black Friday Sale: Best Early Electronics & Devices Deals

This specific version of the Echo Dot is the 3rd generation device, released first in 2018. It features a warmer fabric covering instead of the cold plastic previously found on Echo Dots. The top of the device has volume controls, an action button, as well as a separate mute button for added privacy which is important nowadays. Due to the small footprint which translates to a much more affordable device, Echo Dot is among Amazon's most-sold devices. It has sold in the range of hundreds of millions of units and is likely the most popular smart speaker on the market by a massive margin.

Voice controls allow users to ask Alexa for help with a recipe, play songs, solve math problems, and much more. With thousands of specific skills, Echo Dot can also track fitness, switch smart lights, and even play games. During the Early Black Friday sale, shoppers can find Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $20 off from its regular price of $39.99. This half-off sale commemorating Alexa's 8th birthday will last from October 30 until November 5.

Check out the deal on Amazon

MORE: To see more electronics deals, click here

By subscribing, you agree to our Privacy Policy and may receive occasional deal communications; you can unsubscribe anytime.

Matti is a veteran in the industry with nearly 20 years of experience in writing and editing about games and technology. His love for gaming started with the Commodore 64 and grew with each iteration of Quake. He loves competitive shooters, RPGs, and survival games almost as much as watching other people play them better.

source