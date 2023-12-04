Watch First Coast News now streaming 24/7 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV – FirstCoastNews.com WTLV-WJXX

Next up in 5

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s a new way to watch First Coast News and it’s free with First Coast News+, our improved streaming app on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV — bringing you more live and on-demand, local and breaking news, 24/7.

On First Coast News+, you can watch the latest weather forecasts, news that impacts you, original content from First Coast News On Your Side and extended coverage & more for free.

You’ll also be able to watch all of First Coast News On Your Side’s newscasts on your time.

Plus, stream original programming from First Coast News such as a new VERIFY show, dedicated to helping you separate true and false information; and Daily Blast Live – the latest trending news and entertainment headlines.

You can also catch up on award-winning investigations from First Coast News On Your Side investigators, and Jacksonville area sports news from Locked On, all in one place.

Here’s how you can start watching First Coast News+ now:

Go to the app store on Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV

Search for “First Coast News”

Select the First Coast News+ app

Download and watch for free!

Click here to download First Coast News+ on Roku

Click here to download First Coast News+ on Amazon Fire

Click here to download First Coast News+ on Apple TV

The immersive viewing experience allows you to see our 24/7 stream and access a library of unique content only found on First Coast News.

Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.

source