Pokemon Go Shop: Items, prices, box changes (December 2023) – Dexerto

News, reviews, tips and guides for the biggest and best games
Ava was formerly Dexerto’s Evergreen Editor, based in England. With a BA (Hons) in Media and Communications, and a passion for RPGs, The Sims, Pokemon, and Dead by Daylight, she primarily covered tips, guides, and reviews.
Players who jump into Pokemon Go will require a ton of items from the Shop to enhance their journey to catch ’em all. Here, you’ll find all of the currently available items, from Boxes to Remote Raid Passes, as you venture out to fill up your Pokedex for December 2023.
The Pokemon Go in-game Shop sells various items, from upgrades to boxes of bundled goods and even cosmetics. The store is also often updated, with new items being added to boxes to offer players fantastic deals to add to their arsenal.
Updated December 4, 2023, to confirm current shop listings.
While boxes are always available in the Pokemon Go Shop, the contents of each can vary month on month.
They also happen to work out to be much cheaper than buying the items individually.
You can also purchase most of these items individually from the Pokemon Go Shop. Although these prices have been known to change, they typically stay the same:
Upgrades work differently from items, as you’ll keep the benefits of purchasing them forever. There are currently three upgrades in Pokemon Go:
Additionally, there are several kinds of Stickers that can be purchased in the Shop. Ten can be exchanged for 35 PokeCoins, while 30 of one kind can be acquired with 80 PokeCoins.
Before you buy anything from the Shop, though, you’ll need PokeCoins. These can be earned in-game, for free, by defending gyms. You’ll earn one PokeCoin for every 10 minutes you are defending it, at a maximum rate of 50 in a 24-hour period.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
They can also be purchased at a rate of 100 per $1, becoming better value the more that you buy. In North America, 550 PokeCoins cost $4.99, while in the UK the same amount currently costs £4.49.
You can access the store by selecting the main menu, which is the PokeBall in the bottom-center of your screen, and then choosing ‘Shop’. The amount of PokeCoins you have available to spend is shown at the very top, displayed in the image above.
Before being able to buy the items listed above, you’ll need PokeCoins. These are in the in-game currency for the Pokemon Go Shop.
As mentioned earlier, you can currently only earn these in the game by defending gyms, which can be time-consuming when trying to build up a large stash. Alternatively, you can buy them with real money. Let’s take a look at the cost:
*All prices have been obtained directly from the Pokemon Go app.
So there you have it – that’s everything available in the Pokemon Go Shop for December 2023.
If you’re looking to become the best Trainer Pokemon Go has ever seen, make sure to brush up on your skills with our handy guides and lists:
Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour schedule | Current Raid bosses | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto in Pokemon Go | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes in Pokemon Go | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go catching tips | Pokemon Go types chart | How to get shiny Charmander in Pokemon Go | Most expensive Pokemon cards | Pokemon Go promo codes
Pokemon Go Shop: Items, prices, box changes (December 2023) – Dexerto
News, reviews, tips and guides for the biggest and best games