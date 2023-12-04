Call of Duty: How to play Roblox Frontlines, the Call of Duty clone – Sportskeeda

Frontlines, often termed a Call of Duty clone, has been causing quite a stir in the gaming community since few first-person shooter games can match the gameplay and arcade-like style associated with COD. The Roblox title manages to offer both to a certain degree and has been able to generate a lot of attention for its uncanny resemblance to Activision’s franchise.

According to the Roblox platform, Frontlines is essentially a Call of Duty clone that’s been developed to mimic the gameplay mechanics of the iconic series. For those unfamiliar with the platform, it’s an online game creation system that allows users to design and play games created by others. Hence, to run the Frontlines, one will have to access the title via Roblox. This guide will offer a close look at all the steps involved in playing the game on PC.

Frontlines was developed by MAXIMILLIAN for the Roblox platform. Despite looking like a triple-A shooter, it will run on any modern hardware without necessitating any compromises to ensure good FPS.

As of right now, there are over 5,000 active players in the game. Since it’s a Roblox title, users can play it on devices that support Roblox, such as iOS, Android, and more.

To get started with the title on PC, you will need to do the following:

1) First, simply visit www.roblox.com and make an account. The registration process is straightforward and doesn’t require users to provide their email addresses.

2) After creating an account, the next step is to use the search bar located at the website’s top to find Frontlines.

3) Once you have entered the name in the search bar, several similar results may appear on your screen. To access the game, select the one that is developed by MAXIMILLIAN.

4) After choosing the title’s correct version, the next step is to click on the green Play option located on the game’s page. This will prompt the website to ask you to download and install the Roblox software on your system.

The installation process is typically straightforward, and the website will provide you with step-by-step instructions to guide you through the process. Once you have successfully downloaded and installed Roblox, you’ll be able to launch Frontlines and play the game through it.

These are all the steps involved in playing the Call of Duty clone. While it is a tremendous achievement in terms of the Roblox engine’s capabilities, the game is not quite COD’s level yet, even though it does deliver a classic Call of Duty experience.

It is worth mentioning the title is plagued with hit registration and desync issues and has almost the same basic mechanics as COD 4 with additional movement capabilities such as sliding.

