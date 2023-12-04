Mercuryo Partners with PancakeSwap to Drive DeFi Growth – BSC NEWS

The collaboration aims to provide a convenient entry point for DeFi users, allowing them to purchase popular tokens directly through Mercuryo on PancakeSwap via payment methods like bank transfers, bank cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

In a bid to capitalize on the rising popularity of decentralized exchanges (DEXs), Mercuryo has announced a strategic partnership with PancakeSwap, a prominent DEX operating on BNB Chain, Ethereum, and Aptos. By combining Mercuryo's user-friendly fiat-to-crypto gateway with PancakeSwap's DeFi capabilities, this collaboration aims to enhance accessibility to digital assets.

Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs) have demonstrated remarkable resilience and adaptability within the disrupting cryptocurrency space, resulting in a surge in trading volumes. PancakeSwap, renowned for its robust DeFi offerings, has been at the forefront of this transformative trend.

Through the collaboration, users can directly purchase popular tokens via Mercuryo on PancakeSwap, utilizing various payment methods such as bank transfers, bank cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. Serving as the first fiat on-ramp solution on PancakeSwap, Mercuryo is excited to provide users with a convenient and hassle-free entry into the DeFi ecosystem.

Users can simply follow these steps to use the service:

Chef Mochi, Head Chef of PancakeSwap, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with Mercuryo propels PancakeSwap towards a more inclusive and decentralized future for finance. Together, we're empowering users to easily access the world of DeFi, creating an enhanced crypto experience for all."

The partnership between Mercuryo and PancakeSwap represents a strategic alliance aimed at fostering broader crypto inclusion and driving the widespread adoption of DEXs. Not only does the collaboration aim to enhance the crypto experience, but it also empowers users to embrace the dynamic world of decentralized finance.

Mercuryo is a global payments ecosystem, building and harmonising crypto and fiat solutions, which enable businesses across the globe to unlock and harness the power of crypto payments

Website | Twitter | Blog |

PancakeSwap is a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) built on BNB Chain and available multichain on Ethereum and Aptos. It offers users various features such as Liquidity Pools (LPs), swapping, yield farming, Syrup Pools, an Automated Market Maker, Initial Farm Offerings (IFOs), an NFT profile system, and other tools. In addition, the protocol helps users make the most out of their crypto assets by trading, earning through yield farming, and winning via lottery, prediction, and NFT collectibles. With the highest trading volumes in the market, PancakeSwap is the leading DEX on BNB Chain.

Website | Twitter | Medium | GitHub |

Bukele revealed that if El Salvador were to sell its Bitcoin holdings, the country would realize a substantial profit of $3,620,277.13.

In a declaration on the X platform, El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele announced that the country's much-debated Bitcoin (BTC) investment has become profitable, showcasing gains exceeding $3 million. This revelation follows a weekend surge that propelled Bitcoin's value to the $42,000 range.

El Salvador's #Bitcoin investments are in the black!

After literally thousands of articles and hit pieces that ridiculed our supposed losses, all of which were calculated based on #Bitcoin’s market price at the time…

With the current #Bitcoin market price, if we were to sell… pic.twitter.com/gvl2GfQMfb

President Bukele addressed the numerous criticisms and negative portrayals that surrounded El Salvador's Bitcoin journey, emphasizing that these critiques were based on outdated market prices. He asserted:

As of the latest market data, President Bukele revealed that if El Salvador were to sell its Bitcoin holdings, not only would the country recover 100% of its initial investment, but it would also realize a substantial profit of $3,620,277.13.

In addition, he reiterated that El Salvador will not sell its Bitcoin holdings, emphasizing a commitment to a long-term strategy regardless of price fluctuations.

CoinDesk's analysis from three weeks ago, which calculated El Salvador's Bitcoin holdings at approximately 2,744 bitcoins with an average price just below $42,000, had suggested a loss of around $16 million. However, the current market conditions have completely reversed this narrative, vindicating El Salvador's approach to cryptocurrency adoption.

President Bukele took the opportunity to call on critics, urging them to retract their statements, issue apologies, or at least acknowledge El Salvador's newfound profitability.

It's worth noting that Bitcoin's recent surge, briefly surpassing $42,000, signifies a renewed momentum driven by expectations of U.S. interest rate cuts and growing anticipation of the approval of exchange-traded bitcoin funds. The surge has propelled Bitcoin to its highest value since April 2022, dispelling the shadow cast over the crypto markets by the collapse of FTX and other crypto companies last year.

Sponsored

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

Sponsored

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

Sponsored

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

Sponsored

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

source