Genshin Impact 3.6 pre-installation size for mobile and PC – Sportskeeda

Genshin Impact’s latest version, v3.6, is scheduled to launch on April 12 across all servers. The content will be available to all players who update their game to the new version. They can expect new quests, characters, and features to get added to the beloved game.

Since it is just around the corner, numerous Genshin Impact enthusiasts are wondering how big its file size is going to be. Several players might also be interested in pre-installing the new content before its official release date. Once players have downloaded the latest game update, they will be able to access the much-awaited version that includes all of the newly added content.

The upcoming version promises to bring exciting new features and characters to the game and has created a buzz among the Genshin Impact community. Players are advised to ensure they have sufficient storage space and a stable internet connection while downloading the update to avoid any technical glitches.

Pre-installation of the version package on the PC is a simple process that can be executed from the launcher window of the game.

To check if your device has enough storage space for the new update, you must access the game’s launcher window and locate a small yellow circular button with a cloud icon positioned to the left of the text that says “Game Pre-Installation Get Now” next to the Launch button. You should click on this button to check your computer’s storage space.

As the picture demonstrates, the Pre-Install Resource Package measures 10.61 GB, and unzipping it requires at least 21.69 GB of disk space. Due to this significant space requirement, you need to confirm that your device has adequate disk space or you may encounter slowdowns.

The available disk space at the location of the game files will also be displayed in the same window. Players can clear out unnecessary files in the storage drive to accommodate the update if necessary.

Pre-installing a Genshin Impact update on mobile devices can be done using two methods.

At this point, a confirmation window will appear, displaying the size of the download. This method requires players to be logged in to the game and involves several steps to access the pre-installation option.

As displayed in the pre-installation window in the picture above, the size of the version package on Mobile is 3640.94 MB. However, you might need to have more storage space to accommodate the update.

The version 3.6 update is available for pre-installation now.

