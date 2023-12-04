PancakeSwap Launches on Arbitrum One – BSC NEWS

PancakeSwap has expanded its offering to cover Ethereum L2, Arbitrum One, on the back of its recent launch on zkSync Era.

As announced on August 10 on PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account, the leading decentralized exchange on BNB Chain has now launched on leading Ethereum L2 network, Arbitrum.

The announcement arrives shortly after the DEX launched on zkSync Era, indicating an aggressive expansion of the PancakeSwap ecosystem, and the breadth of offering to its user base.

Following the launch, PancakeSwap users will be able to not only benefit from the speed and cost advantages associated with Arbritrum One, but further gain access to the network’s user-friendly orientation.

The DEX expects this to play a major role in its eventual goal of providing the ‘Ultimate DeFi Experience’, as well as reducing friction at the end-user level, and thereby springboarding the mass adoption of decentralized finance.

Not only will users benefit from PancakeSwap’s inherent low-fee model, which stands at as little as 0.1%, but also compound returns from liquidity provisioning with “a capital multiplier of up to 4000x”.

Additional features will shortly be added to the platform including both yield farming, via PancakeSwap’s well-known ‘farms’, as well as IFOs (Initial Farm Offerings), wherein users can gain access to new tokens on the platform, as soon as they are listed.

PancakeSwap is one of the most popular decentralized exchanges in the blockchain ecosystem. Launched in 2020, the DEX boasts approximately $1.5 billion in locked liquidity, according to data from DefiLlama, and is the largest DeFi protocol on BNB Chain.

At all-time highs, PancakeSwap’s TVL reached nearly $22 billion, and its native token, CAKE, has a market capitalization of $315 million at time of writing, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Bukele revealed that if El Salvador were to sell its Bitcoin holdings, the country would realize a substantial profit of $3,620,277.13.

In a declaration on the X platform, El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele announced that the country's much-debated Bitcoin (BTC) investment has become profitable, showcasing gains exceeding $3 million. This revelation follows a weekend surge that propelled Bitcoin's value to the $42,000 range.

El Salvador's #Bitcoin investments are in the black!

After literally thousands of articles and hit pieces that ridiculed our supposed losses, all of which were calculated based on #Bitcoin’s market price at the time…

With the current #Bitcoin market price, if we were to sell… pic.twitter.com/gvl2GfQMfb

President Bukele addressed the numerous criticisms and negative portrayals that surrounded El Salvador's Bitcoin journey, emphasizing that these critiques were based on outdated market prices. He asserted:

As of the latest market data, President Bukele revealed that if El Salvador were to sell its Bitcoin holdings, not only would the country recover 100% of its initial investment, but it would also realize a substantial profit of $3,620,277.13.

In addition, he reiterated that El Salvador will not sell its Bitcoin holdings, emphasizing a commitment to a long-term strategy regardless of price fluctuations.

CoinDesk's analysis from three weeks ago, which calculated El Salvador's Bitcoin holdings at approximately 2,744 bitcoins with an average price just below $42,000, had suggested a loss of around $16 million. However, the current market conditions have completely reversed this narrative, vindicating El Salvador's approach to cryptocurrency adoption.

President Bukele took the opportunity to call on critics, urging them to retract their statements, issue apologies, or at least acknowledge El Salvador's newfound profitability.

It's worth noting that Bitcoin's recent surge, briefly surpassing $42,000, signifies a renewed momentum driven by expectations of U.S. interest rate cuts and growing anticipation of the approval of exchange-traded bitcoin funds. The surge has propelled Bitcoin to its highest value since April 2022, dispelling the shadow cast over the crypto markets by the collapse of FTX and other crypto companies last year.

