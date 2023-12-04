PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for June + PS5 Game Streaming news update for Premium members – PlayStation

Celebrate the first year of the new PlayStation Plus benefits with activities including avatars, PlayStation Stars campaigns, and more

Update: Coded Soul is available as part of the Game Catalog in Japan and Asia regions where PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium/Deluxe is offered. This article has been updated to reflect this.

A year has flown by so quickly since we rolled out our new PlayStation Plus tiered plans, ushering in new benefits to the service such as our Game Catalog and Classics Catalog, along with Game Trials for blockbuster titles. Whether you subscribe to PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra or Premium/Deluxe, it’s been great to see the positive feedback we’ve gotten from players around the world for the quality titles that we offer monthly.

Today, we’re celebrating this wonderful milestone with 10 days of activities for the PlayStation community. It’s also our way of saying thanks to players everywhere for supporting us in this new era for PlayStation Plus.

First off, we have very exciting news for PlayStation Plus Premium members. We’re currently testing cloud streaming for supported PS5 games – this includes PS5 titles from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Game Trials, as well as supported digital PS5 titles that players own. When this feature launches, cloud game streaming for supported PS5 titles will be available for use directly on your PS5 console. That means as a Premium member, it’ll be easier to jump into your favorite games without downloading them first onto your PS5 console. Our goal is to add this as an additional benefit to PlayStation Plus Premium as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the value of PlayStation Plus.

We think it’s important for Premium members to be able to enjoy as many games as possible via cloud streaming. As more games continue to launch on the PS5 console, we look forward to adding cloud streaming capability for PS5 titles in addition to the PS3, PS4 and classic titles that are already available for Premium members to stream. We’re in the early stages right now, and we can’t wait to share more details when we’re ready, including a launch time frame. Stay tuned!

Now, here are some of the games joining the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog next week:

Classics Catalog:

Game Trial for WWE2K23 (PS4), will also be available on June 20.

From June 20 through June 30, we’ll have a number of activities for both PlayStation Plus members and non-members to participate in.

(for PlayStation Plus members and non-PlayStation Plus members)

To mark this occasion, all members will receive a voucher code to redeem custom avatars that commemorate some of the popular titles offered through PlayStation Plus. Be on the lookout for an email, or check the PlayStation Plus website for a voucher code that can be redeemed from June 20 to June 30.

A free PlayStation Plus wallpaper illustration for desktop and mobile will also be available; check this website between June 20 to June 30 to download the wallpaper.

As part of our celebration, we’re taking inspiration from the memorable 2022 PlayStation Plus Mr. Malcolm spot, which debuted alongside our new plan offerings. Three exclusive digital collectible rings will be available through the following campaigns, which will run from June 20 through June 30.

(for PlayStation Plus Extra, Premium and Deluxe members)

Pay homage to PlayStation Plus Game Catalog by playing any one of these recent Game Catalog additions to get the Game Catalog digital collectible: Final Fantasy VII Remake, Demon’s Souls, Yakuza Kiwami, Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection, or Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection.

(for PlayStation Plus Premium and Deluxe members)

Step back in time and celebrate a year of the PlayStation Plus Classic Catalog with the Classics Catalog digital collectible. To unlock this special digital collectible, you’ll need to launch the four games that match the hints provided once the campaign begins.

(for PlayStation Plus Premium and Deluxe members)

It’s been an incredible first year of the AAA PlayStation Plus Game Trial. Play any one of these featured PlayStation Plus Game Trials to get the Game Catalog digital collectible: God of War Ragnarök, MLB The Show 23 (PS4), The Last of Us Part I, Dying Light 2, or Stay Human (PS4 & PS5).

(no PlayStation Plus membership required)

Join the PlayStation Plus celebration for an opportunity to win a PS5 console and the groundbreaking PS VR2 headset with the PS VR2 Sense controller. To participate, head over to the PlayStation Plus website and answer five questions about the service. This campaign runs from June 20-June 30. Be sure to check out the PlayStation Plus webpage for more details!

Participating locations:

● Starting June 20 at 2:01AM PDT – June 30 at 3:59PM local time

● Starting June 20 at 10:01AM GMT – June 30 at 3:59PM local time

● Starting June 20 at 10:01AM KST– June 30 at 3:59PM local time

(no PlayStation Plus membership required)

Get ready for another online multiplayer weekend starting June 24 at 12:01am through June 25 at 11:59pm local time and play against, or alongside, other players online. Online multiplayer is available without a PlayStation Plus membership during this time.

(for players with or without a PlayStation Plus membership)

Sackboy is back to celebrate PlayStation Plus with another round of Speedrun challenges. Join us starting on June 24 at 12:01am through June 25 at 11:59pm local time, and enter for a chance to win a 3-month PlayStation Plus Premium or Deluxe membership. Sackboy a Big Adventure is currently part of the Game Catalog for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members, and non-members can also join the challenge if they own the title. To participate, simply select the challenge card from the Sackboy Game Hub on your PS5. You can also locate the challenge in-game within the Knitted Knight Trials via the Pause Menu or World Map. You can find out more details on our website.

Thanks again to our PlayStation community for embracing PlayStation Plus and joining us on this journey. It’s been a wonderful year so far, and we look forward to more great adventures to come.

See https://www.playstation.com/Plus for details and updates on PS Plus offerings. PlayStation Plus is an ongoing subscription subject to a recurring subscription fee taken automatically (at the then-current PS Store price) at the frequency you choose at purchase until cancellation. Terms apply: play.st/psplus usageterms.

