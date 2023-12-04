High Life Streaming: Watch & Stream Online via HBO Max – ComingSoon.net

By Joon Dutta Roy

If you’re wondering where to stream the 2018 film, High Life online, then you have come to the right place as we have all the streaming details. Directed by Claire Denis, the film follows a group of criminals, whose mission to space to be a part of scientific experiments is interrupted when one of the members, Dr. Dibs, decides to use the mission for her own advantage. Here’s all you need to know about the film in detail.

Here’s how you can watch and stream High Life via streaming services such as HBO Max.

Yes, High Life is available to watch via streaming on HBO Max.

The movie revolves around a group of prisoners, who are being sent on a mission to space to conduct scientific experiments. This includes the celibate Monte, Boyse, Tcherny, Chandra, Mink, Ettore, Elektra, pilot Nansen, and the medical practitioner, Mrs. Dibs. While the inmates are barred from engaging in sexual activities of any kind, Mrs. Dibs turns the rules upside down when she puts her own devious mission of conceiving babies in space into action, hurting and murdering many inmates including herself in the process.

Robert Pattinson and Juliette Binoche star as Monte and Mrs. Dibs. Other cast members include Andre Benjamin, Agata Buzek, Lars Eidinger, Ewan Mitchell, Claire Tran, and Victor Banerjee, to name a few.

High Life is available to watch on HBO Max. Launched on May 27, 2020, HBO Max, or simply Max, is a subscription video-on-demand over-the-top streaming service with a library containing original titles as well as those developed by other branches of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Streaming & Interactive Entertainment, including Animal Planet, CNN, Cartoon Network, Eurosport, and Adult Swim.

You can watch the movie via Max, formerly known as HBO Max, by following these steps:

Max With Ads provides the service’s streaming library at a Full HD resolution, allowing users to stream on up to two supported devices at once. Max Ad-Free removes the service’s commercials and allows streaming on two devices at once in Full HD. It also allows for 30 downloads at a time to allow users to watch content offline. On the other hand, Max Ultimate Ad-Free allows users to stream on four devices at once in a 4K Ultra HD resolution and provides Dolby Atmos audio and 100 downloads.

The High Life synopsis is as follows:

“A father and his daughter struggle to survive in deep space where they live in isolation.”

NOTE: The streaming services listed above are subject to change. The information provided was correct at the time of writing.

Share article

source