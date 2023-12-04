How to Turn on Dark Mode on Your Kindle – MUO – MakeUseOf

Using dark mode is a great way to read in low light without hurting your eyes. Here’s how you can use this feature on your Kindle device.

Dark mode is something that can be super soothing to the eyes when looking at a screen day in and day out. While Kindle e-readers may make us forget we're not actually reading a physical book thanks to the screen quality, they're still screens.

Thankfully for those of us who feel the need for a dark background while reading, Amazon Kindle devices have had such a feature for years.

While dark mode can be comfortable on most devices, not all Kindles have such a feature. The dark mode feature is available on the following devices:

Unfortunately, if you have an older model, you won't have this dark mode available. If you're considering which Kindle device to buy, this might be a good reason to spend a bit of money.

Plus, when you want to try out dark mode, it would be best if you make sure that your Kindle is running the latest software version. Go to Settings > Device Options > Device Info > Software Updates to do this.

One of the reasons to buy a Kindle e-reader is how comfortable it is to read compared to an actual physical book. When our eyes become tired, however, many of us have discovered dark mode can be super comfortable when using screens.

Once you have everything ready, go ahead and enable dark mode by following these steps:

Alternatively, you can choose the Inverted mode. When reading a book, tap on the top of the screen to bring out the menu, press on the three dots on the side and choose Settings > Accessibility > Invert Black and White.

If you're using the Kindle app on your computer, simply go to the top menu bar and click on View > Theme > Dark.

Similarly, when using your mobile Kindle app, tap on the top area of the screen to bring down the menu. Touch the Aa button > Layout, and from there, choose the Black page color.

Using dark mode on Kindle is easy to do, but you need a more recent model to achieve this. Thankfully, once you have that covered, you can start using dark mode and trying other tricks to make the most out of your Kindle device.

By subscribing, you agree to our Privacy Policy and may receive occasional deal communications; you can unsubscribe anytime.

Gabriela has a degree in Journalism and started her writing career over 16 years ago. She loves writing about all things tech and she’s always looking for great deals. When she’s not writing, she loves gaming, reading, and – when time allows – painting.

source