Valorant update 6.06 live – Patch notes for major new Valorant download – Express

Valorant fans can download a big new update for the popular PC shooter. The new Valorant update is out now on PC. You’ll need to download it if you want to continue playing. According to the Valorant update 6.06 patch notes, the new download makes changes to the Gekko character, tweaking his Mosh Pit and Wingman abilities. The bad news is that Mosh Pit does less damage to objects, but the good news is that Wingman will now die if he is the last alive. As you can see from the patch notes below, Riot has also made changes to the Lotus map, and fixed a variety of bugs and gameplay glitches.• Mosh Pit (C)– Mosh Pit’s damage to objects has been performing inconsistently with relative abilities such as KAY/O’s FRAG/ment (C) and Breach’s Aftershock (C).– Damage to objects has reduced 2.5x >>> 1x• Wingman (Q)– Wingman will now always die if he is last alive.• Updated the destruction VFX for the destructible door located between A Link to A Main in order to make it easier to see through as it falls away.• Added the ability to hide Agent outlines and fresnel (the color outline on Agents)– Go to Settings >> General >> Under “Other”, there is an option to toggle “Hide Outlines and Fresnel”.• Wingman can no longer concuss intangible players.• Fixed a bug preventing you from sending a whisper starting with a Circumflex Accent ^.– You can now whisper cute emoticon faces to each other using ^w^.• Fixed a bug causing ping icons to be displayed even when someone was muted.– Muting someone will now properly suppress ping icons.• Fixed a bug where the voice chat UI was obscured when your Agent was blinded. You can now see, even when your Agent can’t.• Fixed a bug where the join party button would still be active even though the party invite was no longer valid.• Fixed a bug where when searching your friends list, the number of people a friend is in a party with would not display correctly.• Fixed a bug where scrolling the social panel would sometimes scroll other UI elements like the Agent carousel.• Fixed a bug where the friends list was obscured when auto-reject friend requests was enabled.SEARCHCONNECT WITH USTODAY’S PAPERSee today’s front and back pages, download the newspaper, order back issues and use the historic Daily Express newspaper archive.EXPRESS.CO.UK

source