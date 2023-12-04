You Should Make Make AI-Generated Memes With Dall-E Mini – Lifehacker

If you’ve been seeing a ton of otherworldly and hilarious picture collections on your Twitter feed, the people you follow are probably using Dall-E Mini, the text-to-image software that uses artificial intelligence to cobble together a series of pictures of literally anything you can dream of.

For instance, here is Elvis Costello in space:

Making your own surreal meme images is easy. Just visit the Dall-E site, enter your text, and wait for the program to spit out nine images based on your prompt. The process of creating your dream/nightmare images is complicated, so it can take a couple minutes for your results to show up, but it’s worth the wait.

Since it works by combing through images and text posted on the internet, widely recognizable subjects, settings, and situations are likely to produce better results than more obscure prompts. If you want to get creative, you can tell Dall-E what kind of image you’d like by adding text like “as a black and white photograph,” “as a cartoon,” or “through a fish-eye lens” to your prompt.

Created by Boris Dayma, Dall-E Mini is a free-to-use program meant to approximate the results of OpenAI’s Dall-E 2, a long-running project that maps text to images using Contrastive Language-Image Pre-training, diffusion models, and other concepts that are way above my head. Here’s a Dall-E 2 explainer, though, if you’re curious.

Where Dall-E 2 (and Google’s image-creation joint Imagen) produce higher quality, more “serious” images, they have a couple of disadvantages from the free version: First, they are not open for anyone to use, and secondly, the images they make lack the distorted, lo-fi charm of the Dall-E Mini’s output.

Dall-E Mini is learning as it goes, so as more people use it, the images should get better. I hope they don’t get too good, though, or I’d miss the joy of janky pics like these:

If you want to check out an endless stream of awesome creations, head over to the Weird Dall-E Generations Twitter or the Reddit board. And feel free to post your own Dall-E Mini creations in our comment section.

Stephen Johnson is a Staff Writer for Lifehacker where he covers pop culture, including two weekly columns “The Out of Touch Adults’ Guide to Kid Culture” and “What People are Getting Wrong this Week.” He graduated from Emerson College with a BFA in Writing, Literature, and Publishing.

Previously, Stephen was Managing Editor at NBC/Universal’s G4TV. While at G4, he won a Telly Award for writing and was nominated for a Webby award. Stephen has also written for Blumhouse, FearNET, Performing Songwriter magazine, NewEgg, AVN, GameFly, Art Connoisseur International magazine, Fender Musical Instruments, Hustler Magazine, and other outlets. His work has aired on Comedy Central and screened at the Sundance International Film Festival, Palm Springs International Film Festival, and Chicago Horror Film Festival. He lives in Los Angeles, CA.

Lifehacker has been a go-to source of tech help and life advice since 2005. Our mission is to offer reliable tech help and credible, practical, science-based life advice to help you live better.

© 2001-2023 Ziff Davis, LLC., A ZIFF DAVIS COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Lifehacker is a federally registered trademark of Ziff Davis and may not be used by third parties without explicit permission. The display of third-party trademarks and trade names on this site does not necessarily indicate any affiliation or the endorsement of Lifehacker. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product or service, we may be paid a fee by that merchant.

Lifehacker supports Group Black and its mission to increase greater diversity in media voices and media ownerships.

source