iOS 17.1.1—2 New Reasons To Update To iOS 17, 1 Reason To Wait – Forbes

Apple has released iOS 17.1.1, including several important bug fixes for its latest iPhone operating system. But many people are still waiting to upgrade to iOS 17, even if their iPhones can run Apple’s recently launched software.

It’s been now been a couple of months since the launch of iOS 17, and iOS 17.1.1 fixes some of the initial bugs. Meanwhile, the latest and first major point update iOS 17.1 includes essential security updates alongside more brilliant new features.

So, is now the time for you to bite the bullet and upgrade your iPhone? There’s no doubt about it: iOS 17 comes with a bunch of very cool new features, including live voicemail, updates to messages and NameDrop.

As iOS 17.1.1 is released, here are two new reasons to update to iOS 17 and one reason to wait.

iOS 17.1.1 Fixes A lot Of Bugs: One thing a lot of iPhone users complain about is bugs—and iOS 17 has had its fair share. But something I have noticed with iOS 17 is, Apple is working on bug fixes more actively than ever, so you should never have to spend too long suffering an issue.

Apple’s iOS 17.1.1 is no exception, with the upgrade including bug fixes only—there are no published CVE entries that indicate a security issue has been patched.

Yet iOS 17.1.1 fixes an issue which could result in the Weather Lock Screen Widget failing to correctly display snow. Meanwhile, it fixes a bug which can see Apple Pay and other NFC features become unavailable on some iPhone 15 models after wireless charging in certain cars, according to Apple.

While it’s not in the official release notes, some people think iOS 17.1.1 could fix the Wi-Fi issues that have plagued users since iOS 17, as well as a bug that saw people’s iPhones turning off randomly overnight.

iOS 17 Is More Secure Than iOS 16: Apple is updating iOS 16 with security fixes for iPhone users reluctant to upgrade to iOS 17—at least for now. That’s all well and good, but iOS 17 gets a lot more security updates than iOS 16, so you are more secure updating to Apple’s latest operating system.

As security researcher Josh Long puts it, if your iPhone can run iOS 17 and you care about security, you should upgrade. He points out that Apple has patched over 70 vulnerabilities between iOS 17 and iOS 17.1. “Meanwhile, iOS 16.7 has gotten half as many patches,” he says.

iOS 17.2 Is Coming Soon, So You Might Want To Wait: If you want to wait a bit longer, iOS 17.2 is on its way, including exciting new features such as iMessage Contact Key verification—which helps prevent attackers from listening to or reading your conversations. It also fixes some bugs—namely the Wi-Fi connectivity problems.

Other new features coming in iOS 17.2 include the Journal app, new AirPlay settings for the Apple Vision Pro headset, collaborative Apple music playlists, new weather widgets and enhancements to the Contacts app.

You shouldn’t have to wait long for iOS 17.2, as it looks like the update will be released toward the end of November or early December.

The secure current versions of iOS are iOS 17.1.1 and iOS 16.7.2, so you should update to one of them if your iPhone is compatible. Is now the time to update to iOS 17? Two months after its initial release, if you want to try out the new features, then why not?

Otherwise, hang around for iOS 17.2—the next iPhone update should be here soon.

