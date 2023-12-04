PUBG Mobile 1.2 global version update (Season 17): APK … – Sportskeeda

The Battle Royale genre has established itself on the mobile platform, and PUBG Mobile has played a significant part in its success. Since its release, the title has garnered an enormous active player base across the globe.

There has been a gradual influx in the title’s popularity with the introduction of new features, thanks to frequent updates. In January, the 1.2 update was rolled out, and numerous new aspects like the Runic Power mode were added, overhauling the experience for users.

This article provides a step-by-step guide to download the PUBG Mobile 1.2 Runic Power update via the APK file.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

The APK file size is around 613 MB; hence, users have to ensure they have sufficient space on their devices. They can follow these steps to download the latest PUBG Mobile 1.2 update on their Android devices:

Step 1: First, players should visit the official website of PUBG Mobile here.

Step 2: They must click the ‘APK Download’ option. The download process for the APK file will commence soon.

Step 3: Users have to enable the ‘install from unknown source’ option if it has not been done already.

(This step can be skipped if the setting is already done)

Step 4: Next, gamers can locate and install the APK file on their devices. After the installation process concludes, they can open PUBG Mobile.

Step 5: They can select between any of the two available resource packs – Low-spec or HD Resource Pack.

After the in-game patches are taken care of, gamers can enjoy the PUBG Mobile 1.2 update. In case they face an error message stating that “There was a problem parsing the package,” they can consider re-downloading the files and following the above steps again.

