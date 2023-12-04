God of War PS5 bundle is back in stock at Walmart – Midland Daily News

The PlayStation5 Digital Edition God of War Ragnarök Bundle from Walmart.

PlayStation 5 consoles have been hard to come by since their debut in 2020, with restocks far and few between. But for the wannabe PS5 gamers still out there, Walmart has got your back today: The God of War PS5 Bundle (Digital Edition) is back on the digital shelves – but not for long.

PlayStation®5 Digital Edition – God of War™ Ragnarök Bundle – $459

Sony’s powerful flagship console paired with Santa Monica Studio’s critically acclaimed “Ragnarok” makes for an ideal bundle. For $459, you’ll get:

This is the Digital Edition of the PS5, meaning the console does not have a disc drive like the standard version and all games will need to be purchased digitally. Otherwise, all the components are the same, including the graphical performance (4K Ultra HD), processor, and storage capacity.

Of note: Walmart has also restocked the standard edition of the “God of War Ragnarök” PS5 bundle for $559.

Following the award-winning “God of War” (2018), “Ragnarok” brings back characters Kratos and Atreus for a mythical journey through immersive Norse realms. Paired with Sony’s technology, the fantastical story comes to life. 3D spatial audio lets you hear enemies creeping in from all angles – even from above and below you. State-of-the-art ray tracing, haptic feedback, and adaptive trigger functionality offer even more immersion, creating realistic shadows, lighting, and touch communication.

This hot ticket bundle is bound to sell out – so head over to Walmart and snag one while you still can.



source