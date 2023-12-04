What Are Bitcoin ATMs And How Do They Work? – Bankrate.com

Compare accounts

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here’s an explanation for how we make money .

Like standard ATMs, Bitcoin ATMs are a type of electronic kiosk where customers can make financial transactions, but they’re designed for cryptocurrency rather than cash. There are over 63,000 of these Bitcoin ATMs across the United States, according to research group How Many Bitcoin ATMs. Here’s what you should know about them if you’ve ever considered using one.

Bitcoin ATMs, sometimes referred to as BTMs, are kiosks where customers can buy and sometimes also sell Bitcoin, a type of cryptocurrency. Bitcoin ATMs are owned and operated by third-party companies — two with the largest networks are Bitcoin Depot and Coinme.

To use a Bitcoin ATM, customers can insert cash or a debit card to exchange their traditional currency for Bitcoin currency. While Bitcoin ATMs are generally accessible to everyone, they may require that the customer have an existing account with the Bitcoin ATM operator.

Cryptocurrency (including Bitcoin) is not connected to a bank account and is entirely virtual, utilizing blockchain technology. That means that when currency is exchanged at a Bitcoin ATM, it does not appear in a bank account or as cash, but rather it is transferred into a separate, digital Bitcoin wallet.

Bitcoin ATMs can be located using the Bitcoin website.

What’s common to all Bitcoin ATMs is that you can use them to purchase Bitcoin by exchanging traditional currency for it. You’ll need a cryptocurrency wallet, which is where the Bitcoin is stored, since the digital currency is not tied to a bank account. Once the amount of cash you want to exchange for Bitcoin is inserted into the ATM, you can enter your wallet’s address or QR code into the machine. The cash will be exchanged for Bitcoin at the current market rate and sent to your digital wallet.

Some Bitcoin ATMs are bidirectional, meaning you can both purchase and sell Bitcoin at them. In the latter case, you can enter the amount of Bitcoin you’d like to exchange for cash, and collect the cash or have it deposited onto your debit card.

Bitcoin ATMs can also be used to send Bitcoin to another person. Instead of entering your crypto wallet address, you enter the wallet address of the person you’d like to send the Bitcoin to, and then the Bitcoin you purchase will be deposited into their wallet.

In some cases, and depending on the purchase amount, you may need to provide a form of ID by scanning or taking a picture of it at the machine before completing the currency exchange.

Bitcoin ATMs have gotten some flak recently for charging high transaction fees. Truthout, a nonprofit organization, reports that Bitcoin Depot ATMs may charge up to 20 percent in exchange fees and don’t disclose the total cost to customers.

Most Bitcoin ATM transaction fees fall between 5 and 15 percent of the total amount. By contrast, it’s easy to find online cryptocurrency exchanges with transaction fees of less than 1 percent.

In addition to transaction fees, some Bitcoin ATM operators may charge a variable miner fee. This fee is used to pay Bitcoin miners, who add Bitcoin transactions to the blockchain to validate them.

Before using a Bitcoin ATM, make sure to research potential fees charged and look for the lowest fees.

If you’re interested in trading in cash to buy Bitcoin — or in selling Bitcoin you already have — Bitcoin ATMs could be a convenient way to do so. They can be found all around the U.S., and you don’t need to share any bank account information to use them. All that’s needed is a cryptocurrency wallet.

Look out for the fees these ATMs charge, though, which can be high. It’s also important to be wary of scammers, who often take advantage of the decentralized nature of Bitcoin ATMs. Make sure you only send money to those you know and trust.

