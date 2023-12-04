I found 3 OLED TVs under $1,500 in the early Black Friday sales – Digital Trends

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy has truly thrown itself into the early Black Friday deals season with some great TV deals. In particular, this is the ideal time to buy a new OLED TV with some massive discounts going on. We’ve picked out three of the best with each being an ideal addition to your living room. Keep reading while we take you through our recommendations so you know what to buy this sales season.

As one of the best TV brands, you can trust in LG including with its A2 series of TVs. The LG 48-inch A2 Series OLED TV is a bargain at this price. Its OLED technology means that you can enjoy the benefits of self-lit pixels with each pixel independently lighting up as needed so you get perfect blacks and vibrant colors all on the same scene. Adding further depth is technology like AI Picture Pro 4K which automatically enhances contrast and resolution with AI 4K upscaling and AI Tone Mapping. There’s also 100% Color Volume and 100% Color Fidelity, along with a dedicated Filmmaker Mode which has Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support. Even the operating system is easy to navigate making this a must-own at this price.



While not quite one of the best TVs, the LG 65-inch B3 Series OLED TV has a lot of the best in-class features you could want. It has all the benefits of self-lit pixels with its dedicated Filmmaker Mode ensuring you see movies just how the director intended for you to see them. There’s Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support for the finer details in life. Also, LG’s a7 AI processor Gen6 means that it can use AI to detect what you’re watching before automatically improving the picture and sound quality. WebOS 23 is a dream to use while the LG Magic Remote is so much easier to navigate with than your average TV remote.



Sure to be one of the best OLED TVs for many people, the Sony 55-inch Bravia XR A75L OLED TV is packed with features to ensure tremendous picture quality. It uses Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR to offer a wide dynamic contrast, detailed blacks, natural colors, and high peak brightness. Alongside that is XR OLED Contrast Pro and XR Triluminos to ensure everything looks gorgeous. There’s also blur-free picture quality with XR OLED Motion and fantastic upscaling of non- 4K content. PlayStation 5 owners benefit from even more thanks to Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode, while there’s support for Dolby Vision , IMAX Enhanced, Netflix Adaptive Calibrated, and much more. Even sound is superior courtesy of Acoustic Surface Audio, Dolby Atmos , and Acoustic Center Sync which pairs up with Sony soundbars.



Mild hearing loss can be a silent malady in more ways than one, because many people may not realize that they have it. For those who do, going through the process of buying or gaining access to a hearing aid can be very difficult, especially when trying to navigate complex issues like insurance. Luckily, there is a solution in the form of Over-The-Counter (OTC) hearing aids, and they come at a reduced price, especially with all the Black Friday deals that are floating around these days. In particular, we’re talking about the Sony CRE-E10, which usually goes for $1,300 but has been discounted down to $1,098 from Amazon.

Why you should buy the Sony CRE-E10 OTC Hearing Aid

While the CRE-E10 won’t really live up to a custom-made hearing aid, they can help substantially, especially with their self-fitting design that makes them a little bit more comfortable to wear for long periods of time. Plus, a big positive is that they don’t look like traditional hearing aids but rather like you’re wearing earbuds, so if you’re shy about wearing hearing aids, then you don’t have to worry. They also have up to a 26-hour battery life, which is excellent since you’ll get a full day’s use before needing to recharge them, which you can do when sleeping at night using the case without hassle.

It only took three years, but if you want to buy a PS5, it’s not only in stock right now, but there are great PS5 deals to be had, too. If you spent the last three holiday seasons waiting for the right time to buy, your moment has arrived. And since you’re getting a new PS5, may I humbly and strongly recommend you buy a new TV that can unlock the PS5’s full potential? Yes? Why thank you! Here it is:

My top TV pick for the PS5 is the Hisense U8K. The 55-inch model in particular, which is discounted from $800 to $700 in Best Buy’s Black Friday sale.

When checking out Black Friday deals, it’s tempting to look for discounts on the latest tech releases. That’s not always the best way to save money. For instance, right now, you can buy the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones from Best Buy for just $250 down from $350. The key thing that makes the $100 saving even more tempting is that the newer WH-1000XM5 are only enjoying a $70 price cut which means they’re down to $330. In reality, there isn’t $80 worth of improvements between the two. Sure, if you want the newest tech possible, pay the extra, but in my experience, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are more than good enough and one of the Black Friday headphone deals to pay attention to. Let’s dive into just how good they are.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones

If you check out our look at the best headphones, you’ll see the Sony WH-1000XM5 up top. They’re great cans but before them, the Sony WH-1000XM4 were ruling the roost. Weirdly, while you’d think the WH-1000XM5 are superior in every way, they actually miss out on some pivotal features like how they only fold flat rather than up which is awkward for traveling with them.

