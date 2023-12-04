NEWS: TWO New Shows Are Coming to Disney+! – AllEars.Net

Have you seen how much content is on Disney+?

While the platform has unfortunately been canceling shows here and there, Disney still has plenty of new additions we can look forward to. In fact, Disney just announced that one new addition is streaming now, and another is coming in a few months!



The first new addition you can stream right now is Now And Then – The Last Beatles Song. It’s a 12-minute documentary film written and directed by Oliver Murray that tells the story of “Now and Then,” the last Beatles song John Lennon wrote a demo of, but the band never recorded until now.

Experience Now And Then – The Last Beatles Song, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Elv50k4EcX

— Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) November 1, 2023



And coming January 10th, 2024, you can catch all the new episodes of Echo, which follows Maya Lopez (a supporting character in Marvel’s Daredevil) as her ruthless behavior in New York catches up with her in her hometown. The episodes will also stream on Hulu through April 9th, 2024.

No bad deed goes unpunished.

All episodes of Marvel Studios' #Echo, a new Original series, streaming January 10 on @DisneyPlus & @Hulu.

Set your Disney+ profile to TV-MA to stream.

All episodes will be available on Hulu until April 9. pic.twitter.com/aIdkHue63p

— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 3, 2023



Looking for more media news? We've got you covered!

stay tuned to AllEars for all the latest Disney news!

How do you feel about these new additions? Tell us in the comments!

