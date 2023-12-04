AUDIO Price Prediction – Technical Analysis – Altcoin Buzz

AUDIO is the native platform token of the Audius streaming protocol.

Audius is a decentralized music-sharing and streaming protocol that facilitates direct transactions between listeners and creators, giving everyone the freedom to distribute, monetize, and stream any audio content. You can build your own fanbase, share your works in progress and publish your tracks. You can create, grow and monetize without graduating off the platform or go through the cumbersome process of signing a record deal. This has led to an increase in AUDIO price.

Audius offers a high clear streaming at 320 kbps which is the highest quality audio from any free music platform.

You have access to unlimited uploads, metrics, dashboard and many other features on Audius free for lifetime.

The protocol consists of:

AUDIO was in an accumulation zone between $0.59 to $1.45. Once it broke the resistance zone at $1.45 we saw a quick move towards the higher resistance and it is not trading above the support zone at $2.73. As long as it stays above this support zone, we could start seeing a move towards $3.32 and $4.05. If the resistance at $4.05 breaks and flips to support, we could see a move towards $$6.20 and $9.66 in the long run .Failure to hold the support at $2.73 could lead to a drop towards $2.17, $1.92 and $1.45 which would be a good place to long AUDIO.

