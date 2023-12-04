Marvel Studios Announces New Premiere Dates for 'Loki' and 'Echo' – Marvel.com

Marvel Unlimited
Discover Nightcrawler's true origin, prepare for 'Gang War,' celebrate Howard the Duck's 50th anniversary, and more in this week's Marvel Comics!
Deck the halls with heroes!
Who is Genis-Vell? Meet the son of Mar-Vell, whose vast cosmic power once drove him to destroy—and then rebuild—the Marvel Universe.
Check out an all-new trailer, covers, and interior artwork for Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto's 'Ultimate Spider-Man' #1, on sale January 10.
Amazing Spider-Man: Gang War First Strike (2023) #1
2023
Luke Cage: Gang War (2023) #1
2023
Spider-Woman (2023) #1
2023
Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant (2023) #4
2023
X-Men Blue: Origins (2023) #1
2023
Howard The Duck (2023) #1
2023
The Marvels
NOV 10, 2023
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
2023
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
2023
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
2022
Thor: Love and Thunder
2022
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
2022
Echo
JAN 10, 2024
What If…? | Season 2
DEC 22, 2023
LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red
2023
Loki | Season 2
2023
I Am Groot | Season 2
2023
Secret Invasion
2023
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
2023
Marvel's Midnight Suns
2022
MARVEL SNAP
2022
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
2021
MARVEL Future Revolution
2021
Marvel Contest of Champions
Marvel Live
Catch up on all the amazing cosplay, panels, announcements, reveals, and fun from Marvel's time at New York Comic Con 2023.
Trailers & Extras
The age of heroes is over. Welcome to the world of tomorrow. Avengers: Twilight — January 2024. Chip Zdarsky & Daniel Acuña.
Marvel Live
Spider-Men, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, return for an exciting new adventure in the critically acclaimed Marvel's Spider-Man franchise for PS5. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is available October 20, 2023.
Marvel Live
The Super Villain gangs of New York assemble in 'Amazing Spider-Man: Gang War'! The crime-ridden crossover begins this November.
Today during Disney+’s 2023 Upfronts presentation in New York City, Kevin Feige, producer and president of Marvel Studios and Chief Creative Officer provided a new look at three upcoming series on Disney+, starting with Secret Invasion (arriving on June 21) along with announcing new release dates Loki and Echo.
The second season of Marvel Studios’ Loki with arrive on Disney+ on October 6, 2023. Picking up immediately where Season 1 left off, during 2022’s D23 Expo star Tom Hiddleston teased that viewers will find Loki in a familiar, but strange, place. "Loki is back at the TVA, he’s had a very difficult confrontation with Sylvie, and Mobius and Hunter B-15 don’t know who he is." Only time will tell what happens next.
Marvel Studios’ Echo will arrive on November 29, 2023 on Disney+, with all episodes dropping onto the streaming platform that day. The new series tells the origin story of Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.
November 29's New Marvel Comics: The Full List
Kamala Khan Is One of Mutantkind's Greatest Champions in 'Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace'
Hobie Brown Disrupts the System in New 'Spider-Punk' #1 Foil Variant Cover
Marvel Heroes Holiday Gift Guide 2023
'MARVEL Future Fight' Revisits the Multiverse with Marvel Studios' 'Loki Season 2'
The new v955 update is here! And don't miss the Black Friday Event, from now until November 28!
From Kingpin’s pawn to a host of the Phoenix Force. This episode of the ‘Women of Marvel’ podcast dives into the comics history of Maya Lopez, AKA Echo!
"Honestly, I love interacting with everybody — not only on screen, but especially behind the scenes. We were a family."
Star Ke Huy Quan explains how O.B. inspired him—and why he should inspire you, too.
