PancakeSwap v3 Launches on BNB Chain's Layer2 Network, opBNB – BSC NEWS

The launch of PancakeSwap v3 on opBNB promises users enhanced transaction speeds, reduced fees, and an overall improved trading experience.

On September 28, PancakeSwap Decentralized Exchange (DEX) announced the launch of PancakeSwap v3 on BNB Chain’s Layer2 network, opBNB. The announcement was made official through a post on its official X account and shared details via its blog.

🐰PancakeSwap v3 has officially launched on opBNB @BNBCHAIN!

🔀Trade with fees as low as 0.01%

🥈Provide liquidity to the 2nd largest DEX

⛽️Transfer with gas fees as low as $0.005

Learn more:

🎥: https://t.co/xllWcW0fu2 pic.twitter.com/6QJWp4RdAt

According to the protocol’s blog, the new PancakeSwap v3 on opBNB promises traders and liquidity providers a host of benefits. These include the opportunity to trade with reduced fees, enjoy increased returns, and experience enhanced capital efficiency. Further, the Layer2 network ensures these advantages are delivered with high throughput and minimal gas fees.

opBNB, which powers this new integration, is built on the bedrock version of Optimism’s OP stack. It stands out as a swift Layer2 solution within the BNB Chain ecosystem.

One of the significant challenges with numerous Layer1 blockchains has been handling high transaction volumes. With the introduction of opBNB on PancakeSwap, this issue is addressed.

The opBNB network boasts the capacity to handle over 4,000 Transactions Per Second (TPS). Additionally, it offers a minimal gas fee, which can go as low as $0.005. This ensures improved throughput and scalability for users.

This recent integration marks opBNB as the sixth Layer2 network to be deployed on PancakeSwap v3. This expansion provides users with a broader range of options in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space.

Chef Mochi, the Head Chef of PancakeSwap, shared insights on this development, stating that the integration showcases the DEX’s dedication to promoting widespread adoption and empowering users in the cryptocurrency arena.

The launch of PancakeSwap v3 on opBNB is a significant step forward in the DeFi space, promising users enhanced transaction speeds, reduced fees, and an overall improved trading experience.

Bukele revealed that if El Salvador were to sell its Bitcoin holdings, the country would realize a substantial profit of $3,620,277.13.

In a declaration on the X platform, El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele announced that the country's much-debated Bitcoin (BTC) investment has become profitable, showcasing gains exceeding $3 million. This revelation follows a weekend surge that propelled Bitcoin's value to the $42,000 range.

El Salvador's #Bitcoin investments are in the black!

After literally thousands of articles and hit pieces that ridiculed our supposed losses, all of which were calculated based on #Bitcoin’s market price at the time…

With the current #Bitcoin market price, if we were to sell… pic.twitter.com/gvl2GfQMfb

President Bukele addressed the numerous criticisms and negative portrayals that surrounded El Salvador's Bitcoin journey, emphasizing that these critiques were based on outdated market prices. He asserted:

As of the latest market data, President Bukele revealed that if El Salvador were to sell its Bitcoin holdings, not only would the country recover 100% of its initial investment, but it would also realize a substantial profit of $3,620,277.13.

In addition, he reiterated that El Salvador will not sell its Bitcoin holdings, emphasizing a commitment to a long-term strategy regardless of price fluctuations.

CoinDesk's analysis from three weeks ago, which calculated El Salvador's Bitcoin holdings at approximately 2,744 bitcoins with an average price just below $42,000, had suggested a loss of around $16 million. However, the current market conditions have completely reversed this narrative, vindicating El Salvador's approach to cryptocurrency adoption.

President Bukele took the opportunity to call on critics, urging them to retract their statements, issue apologies, or at least acknowledge El Salvador's newfound profitability.

It's worth noting that Bitcoin's recent surge, briefly surpassing $42,000, signifies a renewed momentum driven by expectations of U.S. interest rate cuts and growing anticipation of the approval of exchange-traded bitcoin funds. The surge has propelled Bitcoin to its highest value since April 2022, dispelling the shadow cast over the crypto markets by the collapse of FTX and other crypto companies last year.

