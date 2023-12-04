Long-term Support: Microsoft Extends Firmware Updates for Multiple Surface PCs – Gizchina.com

Microsoft is expanding its support for Surface PCs. The company is prioritizing devices shipped on or after January 1, 2021. In a recent update to its support policy, the tech giant is now committed to providing a minimum of six years of driver and firmware updates for these devices. This change comes as good news for Surface users around the world. This is because it extends the lifespan of their hardware and ensures access to the latest features and security improvements. Previously, Microsoft had set a minimum of four years for driver and firmware updates from the initial release of these devices.

This policy update extends support to a variety of Surface models. The list covers a broad range of devices including the Surface Pro 7 Plus, Surface Laptop 4, Surface Pro 8, Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Go 3, Surface Pro X Wi-Fi, Surface Laptop SE, Surface Laptop Go 2, Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9, Surface Studio 2 Plus, Surface Go 4, Surface Laptop Go 3, and Surface Laptop Studio 2.

In contrast, Google has recently decided to provide Chromebooks released in 2021 or later with a generous 10 years of automatic updates. To compare, Microsoft’s move to extend support for its Surface PCs by two years is still lagging behind Google. However, it is a significant step toward prolonging the life of its products. Continued driver and firmware updates ensure optimal device performance, compatibility with the latest software, and an enhanced user experience.

Microsoft has made this decision in line with the growing trend of tech companies expanding their support for hardware products to reduce electronic waste and make devices more sustainable. Extending the life of these Surface devices by providing updates for six years is a commendable effort to keep the products viable and secure for a more extended period. This aligns with broader industry initiatives that promote sustainability by reducing the frequency of hardware replacement, ultimately benefiting both consumers and the environment.

This policy update is an encouraging sign for Surface users who can now rest assured that their devices will receive updates for an extended period. It’s a step towards a more sustainable approach to technology that values longevity and continues to deliver value to customers. While not as generous as Google’s 10-year update commitment for Chromebooks, it showcases Microsoft’s dedication to enhancing the user experience and ensuring that their Surface devices remain relevant and reliable for years to come.

