Walmart Black Friday deal: Score a Keurig K-Express Essentials … – CBS News

By Kaylyn McKenna

November 8, 2023 / 10:15 AM EST / Essentials

Calling all coffee lovers — Walmart has a hot deal for you today. The retailer just discounted the Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee brewer to just $35 during the Walmart Black Friday 2023 sale. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen on a Keurig coffee maker.

This early Black Friday deal will be available starting Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT) for Walmart+ members, and 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) for all shoppers. Sign up for Walmart+ now to shop this Keurig deal before it sells out, or come back to shop the sale when it opens to the general public at noon PST.

The Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee maker is compatible with K-Cup coffee pods for single-serve brewing. It holds a 36-ounce water reservoir, so you won’t need to refill in between each cup.

This Keurig coffee maker measures just 6.5-inches wide, making this an excellent space-saving option. This ultra-compact coffee maker is perfect for small apartment kitchens, home offices or dorm rooms.

Normally $59, you can pick this Keurig coffee maker up for $35 at Walmart’s early Black Friday sale, making it a great gift pick under $50.

Why we like the Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee maker:

Kaylyn McKenna is an expert on deals, travel, luggage, home and more for CBS Essentials. When she’s not scouring the internet for the best deals on new luggage or robot vacuums, she spends time with her goldendoodle, Harley,

