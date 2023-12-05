Microsoft Lists launched: A new task management tool for everyone – Gizchina.com

Microsoft Lists, the versatile task management application, has opened its doors to a broader audience. Initially introduced in 2020 with limited access restricted to business and enterprise users, it was briefly offered to consumers in a limited preview last year. Now, Microsoft is extending the availability of the free version of Microsoft Lists to anyone with a Microsoft Account. It’s accessible via iOS and Android apps and web browsers.



With Microsoft Lists, users gain the ability to create, organize, and share lists across various devices. The application comes equipped with pre-designed templates for a wide range of tasks. Such as expense tracking, recipe management, and gift planning. Sharing lists is a breeze, enabling collaboration with colleagues, friends, and family. Allowing multiple individuals to contribute to a single list.

While Microsoft Lists features a basic grid-like list view, it also offers the flexibility to switch to a calendar view or a custom layout. Akin to popular task management tools like Asana and Airtable. Moreover, users have the option to export lists to CSV files, streamlining data transfer to other applications and services.

Garima Wadhera, a principal program manager at Microsoft, expressed enthusiasm about the possibilities that Microsoft Lists offers. She stated, “We’re excited to see what sorts of information tracking goodness you create during preview, and how you share it all. Create, use, and share your information with anyone, anywhere while on the go with a personalized, mobile-first experience.”

Presently, Microsoft Lists is available for preview at lists.microsoft.com and via dedicated iOS and Android applications. Microsoft has not disclosed whether there are plans for a desktop application or specified a timeline for the official launch of Microsoft Lists out of the preview phase.

In conclusion, Microsoft’s inclusive approach to task management through Microsoft Lists promises to streamline productivity and enhance collaboration for users across a wide spectrum of needs and preferences. The future may hold even more innovations and features as the application continues to evolve and expand its user base.

