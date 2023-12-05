PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.2 Beta update for Android: APK download link – Sportskeeda

The 0.18.1 beta update of PUBG Mobile Lite was officially rolled out a few days ago. Just after its release, the developers released 0.18.2 version in a quick span of time. In the previous version of the game, the players witnessed new 1st Anniversary Lobby, a new character, popularity feature, and a bunch of other latest additions.

The new 0.18.2 update has been released, and it’s time to try out more new features and latest additions to the game.

Players can download the APK file for PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.2 beta version by following steps listed below.

The 0.18.0 Beta Update is available to download only for Android devices because the game has not yet been released for the iOS platform. Follow the steps given below to download the beta update.

Download Link of PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.2 Beta Update: https://bit.ly/3dx6dx6

After following the above mentioned steps, the game will ask you to update to the latest version. Simply click on the Update now and you’ll become an early beta tester for PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.2 version.

