PUBG Mobile unlimited money UC apk: All you need to know – Sportskeeda

PUBG mobile is a very competitive game, and the temptation to attain skins, characters and outfits are quite difficult to resist. Even though it doesn’t have a high impact on gameplay, the want to stand out with these high priced characters is high.

Unknown Cash or UC is required to purchase these beautiful skins and characters. UC is expensive and is difficult to afford for everyone playing the game. So PUBG Mobile players try to find a way around it. One of them is the use of unlimited UC apk files.

It is a mod version of the PUBG Mobile game which gives the player unlimited UC by modifying the in-game data. The mod is illegal to use and can lead to permanent bans.

Some of the YouTubers claim that the unlimited money/UC mod apk apparently works. However, these videos are false, as the mod is only visual, i.e. the UC only appears but cannot be used. Since PUBG mobile is a server sided game, this mod of the game doesn’t work as the visuals are only client-sided. This means that the money or UC is stored on the player’s server or account.

The use of the mod files is an unethical way of getting UC for free and hence is illegal. When the same thing was asked to a PUBGM official discord staff, the response was –

The FAQ clearly states that changing the client file data can lead to ban. Hence any such use of mod application is not allowed, not recommended and is also illegal.

Despite the fact that there have been no reports on bans being received for this modification, according to the Terms of Services, any such modification of the game can lead to a permanent ban.

