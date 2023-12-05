NFTs belonging to bankrupt crypto firm fetch nearly $2.5 million at … – Reuters

May 19 (Reuters) – Auction house Sotheby's announced Friday seven non-fungible tokens from bankrupt cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital sold for about $2.5 million.

Of the tokens, "Fidenza #725," an image with graphic dashes and curves in a muted palette of cream, yellow, pink and black, fetched the highest price at over $1 million. Three Arrows Capital purchased it for 135 ether in 2021, equal to about $341,786 at the time, according to DappRadar.

The auction was part of liquidating Three Arrows, according to a February memo from Teneo, one of the court-appointed liquidators.

Singapore-based Three Arrows was the first major crypto firm to go bankrupt in 2022, brought down by the collapse of cryptocurrencies Luna and TerraUSD. It filed for bankruptcy in the British Virgin Islands in late June 2022.

The company at the time estimated its assets at around $1 billion, with its extensive non-fungible token (NFT) collection valued at about $22 million, according to a filing seen by cryptocurrency news site The Block.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are a blockchain-based asset that represents ownership of a digital item, such as an image, video or piece of text.

The market for NFTs exploded in 2021, and auction houses including Sotheby’s and Christie’s joined the craze.

But sales volumes and prices have since dropped, as the demand for speculative assets has cooled.

(This story has been refiled to remove an extraneous word in paragraph 2)

Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington and Elizabeth Howcroft in London; Additional reporting by Gursimran Kaur Mehar in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Hannah Lang covers financial technology and cryptocurrency, including the businesses that drive the industry and policy developments that govern the sector. Hannah previously worked at American Banker where she covered bank regulation and the Federal Reserve. She graduated from the University of Maryland, College Park and lives in Washington, DC.

Thomson Reuters

Reports on the intersection of finance and technology, including cryptocurrencies, NFTs, virtual worlds and the money driving "Web3".

ChatGPT maker OpenAI has delayed the launch of its custom GPT store until early 2024, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day. Reuters provides business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktop terminals, the world's media organizations, industry events and directly to consumers.

Build the strongest argument relying on authoritative content, attorney-editor expertise, and industry defining technology.

The most comprehensive solution to manage all your complex and ever-expanding tax and compliance needs.

The industry leader for online information for tax, accounting and finance professionals.

Access unmatched financial data, news and content in a highly-customised workflow experience on desktop, web and mobile.

Browse an unrivalled portfolio of real-time and historical market data and insights from worldwide sources and experts.

Screen for heightened risk individual and entities globally to help uncover hidden risks in business relationships and human networks.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2023 Reuters. All rights reserved

source