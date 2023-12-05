Disney Plus Schedule November 6-12: New TV Shows & Movies Being Added – ComingSoon.net

By Abdul Azim Naushad

Disney Plus‘s new TV and movie releases for November 6-12 include the season finale of Loki Season 2 and new episodes of Goosebumps and Dancing with the Stars Season 32.

On November 7, viewers can stream a new episode of Dancing with the Stars Season 32. The show is a dance-competition series that revolves around various dance teams comprised of a professional dancer and a celebrity, who compete with one another for judge points and audience votes. The teams receiving the lowest combined total of judge points and audience votes are eliminated each week until only one champion team remains. This season’s celebrity dancers include Alyson Hannigan, Charity Lawson, Ariana Madix, and Xochitl Gomez.

Then on November 9, viewers can stream the season finale of Loki Season 2. This season sees Loki and Mobius go across the multiverse in search of Sylvie, Ravonna Renslayer, and Miss Minutes, while also finding and stopping alternate versions of He Who Remains.

Finally, on November 10, viewers can stream a new episode of Goosebumps, which is a horror-comedy series developed by Rob Letterman and Nicholas Stoller and based on R.L. Stine’s book series of the same name. Unlike the 1995 Goosebumps series, this series follows a serialized style of storytelling.

Other releases for this week include 3 episodes of JFK: One Day in America Season 1, all episodes of Daddies on Request, and the two-episode premiere of The Santa Clauses Season 2.

Below are all the new TV shows and movies being added to Disney Plus from November 6-12.

