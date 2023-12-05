3 Ways to Access GPT-4 for Free – KDnuggets

Open AI recently unveiled its latest AI model, GPT-4, which can process both text and image inputs to generate various types of responses. However, the GPT-4 API is not publicly available and can only be accessed by a limited number of individuals who pay a monthly fee of $20.In this post, we will look at 3 platforms that allow users to test GPT-4 for free. Additionally, we will discuss a platform that plans to offer free access to GPT-4 in the future.Forefront AI is a personalized chatbot platform that uses ChatGPT and GPT-4 on the back end. It is currently free and allows you to create your own fictional or real character. You can select a chatbot persona from a range of celebrities and historical figures.Upon signing up, the platform prompts you to choose a persona and start chatting. You can easily switch between the GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 models by clicking on the plus button. Additionally, to add more excitement to your conversations, you can switch the chatbot persona in mid-conversation.Overall, the platform is a fun and engaging way to experience GPT-4, and I highly recommend giving it a try before any potential paywall is introduced. Chat-with-GPT4 is a web app hosted on Hugging Face. It is connected to OpenAI API and lets you experience GPT-4 for free. You might get a slower response due to high demand, but if you are patient enough, you will get a response.In addition, you have the option to duplicate the space and add your own API key for private use, allowing you to avoid any potential queues. Microsoft Bing now features a range of AI tools powered by GPT-4 and DALLE 2. By signing in with a Microsoft account and clicking on the chat button, you can experience the power of GPT-4 for free. The platform is fast and accurate and provides links to relevant blogs for further research.If you download and install Microsoft Edge , you can access GPT-4 on every website. You can use it to write emails, blogs, ideas, or paragraphs. Moreover, it comes with Bing AI chat features.I use both of these tools on a daily basis for my work, and they have significantly improved my workflow.Both Ora AI and Poe used to offer free GPT-4 access but now they provide limited access. Poe is a platform that enables users to experiment with cutting-edge chatbot models. It even allows you to create your personalized bot. Anyone can access GPT-4, ChatGPT, Claude, Sage, NeevaAI, and Dragonfly for free. Ora.sh is a unique platform that not only offers personalized chat experiences but also allows users to generate high-quality images. Additionally, the platform provides access to over 350,000 bots created by Ora users. @1abidaliawan ) is a certified data scientist professional who loves building machine learning models. Currently, he is focusing on content creation and writing technical blogs on machine learning and data science technologies. Abid holds a Master's degree in Technology Management and a bachelor's degree in Telecommunication Engineering. His vision is to build an AI product using a graph neural network for students struggling with mental illness.

