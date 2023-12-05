Walmart’s ‘Black Friday Deals’ includes lowest price for Apple AirPods – syracuse.com

Walmart has launched a series of early Black Friday deals that are available now, allowing you to start saving on your holiday shopping. As part of their “Black Friday Deals” sale, Walmart has unveiled substantial price reductions on popular products across various categories, such as electronics, toys, and fashion items.
These early Black Friday deals are part of two special events that Walmart is hosting throughout November. The first event begins online today, November 8, at 3 p.m. ET.
So what is this year’s biggest deal? Shoppers can look forward to the Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) that are currently discounted to $69, marked down from the original price of $129, resulting in a substantial savings of $60.
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)Courtesy of Walmart
In this promotion, the Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) are bundled with a standard lightning charging case and are engineered to seamlessly pair with your Apple device as soon as you open the case. They also provide voice-activated Siri capabilities, premium audio quality, and extended battery life.
Not only are the Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) seeing a significant sale, but there many tech items also on this year’s big-ticket list.
Walmart celebrates Black Friday 2023 early with best holiday tech deals
HP 15.6″ FHD Laptop – $329 (was $400)
Crafted for your productivity and entertainment on the go, the HP Laptop seamlessly integrates extended battery longevity with a sleek and compact micro-edge bezel design.
MSI GF63 15″ Gaming Laptop – $480 (was $630)
The stylish laptop features a black exterior and boasts a red anti-ghost key keyboard. It is equipped with Bluetooth capability and a lithium-polymer battery. Its portability and lightweight design make it ideal for bringing along to all your gaming gatherings.
onn. 50″ Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV – $148
Indulge in an extensive library of movies, TV episodes, news, sports, music, and much more! Our 50″ LED TV offers an exceptional 4K Ultra High Definition experience, delivering vivid color, rich texture, and enhanced detail for a truly lifelike viewing experience.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation. By using this site, you consent to our User Agreement and agree that your clicks, interactions, and personal information may be collected, recorded, and/or stored by us and social media and other third-party partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 4/4/2023), Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement, and Your Privacy Choices and Rights (updated 7/1/2023).
© 2023 Advance Local Media LLC. All rights reserved (About Us).
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Advance Local.
Community Rules apply to all content you upload or otherwise submit to this site.
YouTube’s privacy policy is available here and YouTube’s terms of service is available here.
Ad Choices
Walmart’s ‘Black Friday Deals’ includes lowest price for Apple AirPods – syracuse.com
Walmart has launched a series of early Black Friday deals that are available now, allowing you to start saving on your holiday shopping. As part of their “Black Friday Deals” sale, Walmart has unveiled substantial price reductions on popular products across various categories, such as electronics, toys, and fashion items.