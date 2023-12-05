Black Friday Deals for Nurses This 2023 Holiday Season – Nurse.com

Looks like you’re not logged in! Please create an account or log in to view your dashboard.
The holiday season is a time of festivities and giving, and who’s more deserving of celebration and gratitude than nurses?
Fall and winter holidays are times when most people can take a short break from their professional lives. But for most nurses, this time of year doesn’t always present opportunities to relax.
Patient care doesn’t take a holiday. While holiday scheduling can vary, working when many others are celebrating is business as usual for most nurses. During this busy season, you’ve come to expect that you’ll have to sacrifice some of your holiday time to ensure the continuity of care for your patients.
Because of the hard work you do all year long and your steadfast commitment during the holidays, we’ve crafted a list of companies that offer Black Friday deals for nurses and other deals and discounts you can take advantage of.
Black Friday sales are some of the best sales of the year for all holiday shoppers. Nurses, in particular, can take advantage of deals on not just necessary items like scrubs and comfortable shoes, but personal and self-care items as well. Treat yourself this Black Friday with deals from some of the following companies:
In addition, some professional organizations are also offering special deals to help advance your nursing career and education and move you further.
From November 20–27, the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) is celebrating nurses with several special offers. AORN is offering up to 40% off one, two, and three-year memberships, $30 off preorders of their guide, 2024 Guidelines for Perioperative Practice, and a special package deal for the first 50 registrants for their 2024 AORN conference and expo. Use code CYBER-NASHBASH at checkout for the 2024 AORN conference and expo deal. Visit the AORN website for more information.
Are you preparing for the NCLEX? Kaplan, known for their test preparation materials, is offering up to 30% off NCLEX test preparation products. Use code BIG30 to grab this deal.
National Alliance of Wound Care and Ostomy (NAWCO) administers certification for wound care and ostomy management to nurses and other healthcare professionals. From November 24–26, NAWCO is offering a free certification pin to those applying for certification and recertification. Applicants for initial certification will receive their pin upon passing the exam, and recertification candidates will receive their pin after the application process is completed. Use code PIN2023 when applying to receive this offer.
The Wound, Ostomy and Continence Nursing Certification Board (WOCNCB) oversees certification for wound care, ostomy, continence, and foot care for nurses internationally. Starting November 22, WOCNCB is offering $5 off Certification Badge Holder Pins and $5 off Official WOCNCB® Flash Card Mobile Apps. Visit their site for more information on this special offer, ending November 26, 2023.
While some Black Friday deals are not exclusively for nurses, certain promotions can certainly benefit everyone from nurse educators to nurses pursuing continuing education. Whether you’re in need of a new tablet to manage your schedule or a new appliance to help with meal prep, below are companies offering Black Friday deals on electronics, household items, clothing, and more.
Small Business Saturday is a day to highlight and support small businesses, and this is especially important in the nursing community. From clothing to consulting services, nurse-owned businesses understand the role of a nurse and all that comes with it. In turn, most nurse entrepreneurs set out to support their nursing colleagues. This holiday season, the following nurse-owned businesses want to share their own deals.
Dope Scrubs, a nurse-owned scrub business, is offering up to 50% off select scrub styles Thursday, November 23 through Monday, November 27. Visit the Dope Scrubs site for more information.
Starting Black Friday, Purpose People Co., a nurse-owned apparel business, will be offering deals on its apparel, including discounted T-shirts and zip-up hoodies. Check the site for more information.
Taylor Made Scrub Hats offers varieties of vibrant scrub hats. From Black Friday through Cyber Monday, they’re offering 30% off purchases sitewide. For more details on this special offer, visit their site.
Üni is a nurse-owned business that markets antimicrobial and fluid-resistant work shoes for nurses in various styles. From Black Friday through Cyber Monday, they’re offering 15% off purchases. Grab this deal on the Üni site!
Up at Dawn Compression offers compression socks for nurses and other healthcare workers. From November 24–29, they’ll be offering 25% off all items. Visit their site for more details.
Exclusively on Cyber Monday, Wound Care Education Institute (WCEI) is offering 30% off all purchases sitewide. WCEI offers accredited, dynamic courses and webinars (online and in person) on Diabetic Wound Management, Ostomy Management, and Skin and Wound Management. Use code CYBER2023 to get this deal.
To show our gratitude for nurses and all that you do, Nurse.com is offering 25% off State Renewal Packages from December 4–25, 2023. Use code DECDISCOUNT at checkout.
From candles to scented lotions, Hines + Young provides an assortment of self-care products. And as a thank you to nurses, Hines + Young is offering 20% off your entire purchase. Enter NURSE20 at checkout to get this promotion. This deal ends December 31, 2023.
Nurses Inspire Nurses wants to show appreciation for their fellow nurses. This holiday season, get 20% off your purchase. Use code NURSE.COMHOLIDAY to redeem this deal.
Have you ever wanted to explore other specialties through continuing education? WCEI is offering 25% off all WCEI courses. Take advantage of this deal by using code HOLIDAYS2023 at checkout. This promotion is available through December 31, 2023.
You work tirelessly to care for others, ensuring your patients’ needs are always met. This holiday season, take a step back and treat yourself to some well-deserved price breaks and special offers. From discounted scrubs and shoes to self-care items, this list of holiday discounts is designed to show our appreciation for all that you do.
From Nurse.com, happy holidays, and thank you for your commitment to providing exceptional and compassionate care!
Know of more holiday discounts for nurses? Share them with us in the Comments section below. And discuss these holiday deals and more with your fellow nurses on the Nurse.com app.
750+ ANCC-accredited courses. 2 subscription options. CE that meets your needs.
NurseDot is a weekly podcast that dives deep into relevant and timely issues facing the nursing industry. Featuring both real nurses and high-impact industry guests sharing stories of resilience and empowerment, NurseDot is a space to be inspired, feel valued, and discover tools and insights to benefit your career.
Get the salary you’re worth. Get the salary you deserve. Nurse.com – Continuing Education, Jobs, & News for Nurses conducted extensive, unbiased research to create this free research report, which can help you understand your salary potential to better assess where you are and where you might want to go.
Explore the exclusive social networking app built by nurses, for nurses. Connect with your peers, organize your professional life, restore your passion for nursing, and feel empowered to thrive. Click the link below to get started with the Nurse.com App.
Nurse.com by Relias
©Relias, Inc. 2023. All rights reserved.
Black Friday Deals for Nurses This 2023 Holiday Season – Nurse.com
Looks like you’re not logged in! Please create an account or log in to view your dashboard.