New PancakeSwap Coin: EverGrow Coin Ends Its Presale within 7 … – Yahoo Finance

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2021 / One of the most innovative tokens in the industry, EverGrowCoin, broke all records in its presale held on Pinksale. The presale reached its hardcap within just 7 minutes of its launch, which is incredible. The presale reached its Hardcap of 450 BnB, and the presale was closed within a few minutes. Numerous investors have shown their massive support to the project by purchasing a significant amount of tokens.

The presale began with a total token count of 350,000,000,000,100 EGC, valued at 777,777,777,778 EGC per BnB, totalling 450 BnB. It was accessible to allowlist members only, with a minimum purchase amount of 0.2 BNB and a maximum purchase amount of 10 BNB.

EverGrow Coin achieved $1.5M Market Cap in just 2 Hours and is Now Listed on PanCake Swap and PooCoin for Purchase:

Buy on Pancakeswap:

Visit: https://pancakeswap.finance/swap

Enter EverGrow contract in Buy token address

Set Your slippage above 16%

Click "Buy"

Buy From PooCoin: https://poocoin.app/swap?outputCurrency=0xC001BBe2B87079294C63EcE98BdD0a88D761434e

EverGrow Coin brought about a new concept in the crypto industry by introducing USDT (Tether) as a reward to the holders of the EverGrowCoin ($EGC). The colossal support it got in its presale launch shows the general acceptance of USDT rewards along with its other profitable plans.

EverGrow redistributes 8% of every transaction to all the holders as rewards in their USDT wallets. This is a pure benefit for the $EGC holders. The unique reward dispersion algorithm of EverGrow performs this redistribution every hour.

To earn reflections in USDT in your wallet, make sure you had added BUSD in your tokens

BUSD contract: 0xe9e7CEA3DedcA5984780Bafc599bD69ADd087D56

The contract for the project contains two distinct BuyBack mechanisms, each of which is powered by a 3% BuyBack fee: Moonshot Repurchase is a massive buyback that is carefully executed at specific points in time and results in a giant green candle on the chart. Moonshot is used when the chart is in desperate need of it. When traffic is low, the AutoBoost Buy-Back System activates, and modest purchases are made to dissuade early sellers. This ensures an appropriate burn and that the price per token increases each time the buyback is performed. The PancakeSwap liquidity pool receives 2% of each transaction as a supplemental payment to assure liquidity for all users. A pair of tradable tokens always makes up a liquidity pool. EverGrow's smart contract contributes 2% of each buy/sell transaction to the liquidity pool as the $EGC – $BNB pair.

EverGrow's most ambitious projects are promoted, and its caring community is rewarded with 1% of every purchase.

EverGrow has expanded its Ecosystem around direct utilization of $EGC. It features the world's first NFT lending and loan platform to increase access to liquidity in the NFT and DeFi space. It will enable NFT owners to borrow against the value of their NFTs by using them as collateral. They claim to offer Fair Interest Rates, which will allow holders to obtain capital without selling their NFTs. They also provide a product that will feature an Adult Material subscription platform. Users can use $EGC to purchase content, tip content producers, and communicate with content creators on the forum.

The project contains a self-sustaining decentralized application platform expected to bring a genuine revolution to the crypto industry and establish a new standard for DeFi security. It is a swap exchange with an intuitive user interface that enables users to view their USDT reflections. Other attractions include Play-to-Earn games to earn NFT rewards, a novel Stacking Pool for ensuring token's durability and beneficial token exchange.

EverGrow Coin's engineers have cleverly segmented its Tokenecomics to make it more resilient to market fluctuations. At the time of its debut, 50% of its supply will be burnt and withdrawn from circulation. The remaining 45% is held in reserve for pre-sale and Liquidity Lock on PancakeSwap, with the last 5% reserved for airdrop and team members.

EverGrow's first liquidity is locked on PancakeSwap for a 12-month term and cannot be removed by any of its team members. Additionally, the team tokens are locked and unlocked cyclically to reduce the influence of sell-offs on the current price.

The enthusiasm with which investors have contributed in its presale and the devotion of EverGrow's dedicated and skilled team of engineers indicates that EverGrow will be the next market leader in the crypto world.

Track Live Price: https://poocoin.app/tokens/0xc001bbe2b87079294c63ece98bdd0a88d761434e

F.A.Q

How to add a token to your wallet?

Click on "Add Token"

Enter contract address "0xe9e7CEA3DedcA5984780Bafc599bD69ADd087D56"

How to set slippage?

Click on setting and "set slippage"

EverGrow Coin contract address: "0xC001BBe2B87079294C63EcE98BdD0a88D761434e"

