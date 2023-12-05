American Monster Season 10 Streaming: Watch & Stream Online via HBO Max – ComingSoon.net

By Apoorv Rastogi

American Monster Season 10 is the tenth addition to this documentary-style series that showcases the stories of criminals who assume ordinary identities to keep their horrifying deeds under wraps. From caring fathers to long-term lovers, several seemingly normal people are revealed to be hiding dark secrets that are disclosed as the season progresses.

Here’s how you can watch and stream American Monster Season 10 via streaming services such as HBO Max.

Yes, American Monster Season 10 is available to watch via streaming on HBO Max.

The one-of-a-kind series spotlights several ordinary-looking American citizens who are, in fact, hardened criminals hiding in plain sight. The show brilliantly makes use of dramatization, real-life interviews, and personal footage of the criminals to convey their bone-chilling stories. This time out, the viewers witness a man from Kentucky go on a routine deer-hunting trip in 2017, which ends up becoming his last outing ever. We also get to see a seemingly ideal marriage go down the drain following a series of preventable incidents.

Tom Streithorst lends his voice to the chilling docuseries, capturing the haunting tales of crime as the narrator. This season features multiple real-life criminals in some never-seen-before snippets, as well as their friends and families who appear on the show as interviewees. The additional cast also includes actual actors who portray the dramatized versions of different characters from the lives of these criminals.

American Monster Season 10 is available to watch on HBO Max. The Warner Bros Discovery streaming service packs a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original programming. Alongside content from titles like DC Comics, Harry Potter, and more, Max is also home to shows from Magnolia Network.

Max With Ads provides the service’s streaming library at a Full HD resolution, allowing users to stream on up to two supported devices at once. Max Ad-Free removes the service’s commercials and allows streaming on two devices at once in Full HD. It also allows for 30 downloads at a time to allow users to watch content offline. On the other hand, Max Ultimate Ad-Free allows users to stream on four devices at once in a 4K Ultra HD resolution and provides Dolby Atmos audio and 100 downloads.

American Monster Season 10 synopsis is as follows:

“On any street, behind any smile, lurks an American Monster. Never-before-seen-video footage looks straight into the eyes of a killer, hidden in plain sight. Mom next door; dad across the street, the kid who never broke the rules. Anyone can be a monster.”

NOTE: The streaming services listed above are subject to change. The information provided was correct at the time of writing.

