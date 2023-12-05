Verizon Business brings 5G Innovation Sessions to SoFi Stadium – Verizon News

No Updates

Verizon and Samsung to showcase the latest in 5G innovations for businesses at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on October 11th

BASKING RIDGE, NJ – Verizon Business, along with Samsung, is heading to Los Angeles to showcase the power of 5G through dynamic, immersive demonstrations of current and forward-looking use cases and products during this 5G Innovation Sessions tour stop on October 11.

Set in the state-of-the-art SoFi Stadium, the event will feature demonstrations, presentations, and panels with industry leaders and experts from Verizon Business and Samsung highlighting Verizon Business’ solutions for businesses.

“We’re looking forward to heading back to SoFi Stadium, a perfect example of advanced wireless networks as a catalyst for innovation in sports venues,” said Debika Bhattacharya, Chief Product Officer, Verizon Business. “Attendees will be able to interact with some of our most advanced Verizon Business technologies and experience use cases for themselves, including the coach-to-coach communications currently deployed by the NFL at all stadiums including SoFi Stadium.”

Other innovations featured will include Industry Solutions, 5G Edge Accelerated Access, 5G Edge Cashierless Checkout, QA for Warehouse, 5G Edge Aerial Inspections and Real-time Communications, Network Slicing experience on Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy Connected Ecosystem, Samsung Knox Security, Samsung Digital Signage and Displays, and Samsung DeX In-Vehicle.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with Verizon Business to showcase the impact of 5G in all industries,” said Brad Haczynski, Senior Vice President, Mobile B2B Sales MX Division, Samsung. “This is the first time that Verizon Business and Samsung are teaming up for one of Verizon Business’ 5G Innovation Sessions, and we’re excited to bring new use cases to life for customers here at the iconic SoFi Stadium.”

The event will be held at SoFi Stadium located at 1001 Stadium Dr, Inglewood, CA 90301 on October 11, featuring prominent executives including Massimo Peselli, Chief Revenue Officer, Global Enterprise and Public Sector, Verizon Business; Debika Bhattacharya, Chief Product Officer, Verizon Business; Scott Lawrence, Senior Vice President, Global Solutions, Verizon Business; Jennifer Artley Senior Vice President, 5G Acceleration Verizon Business; Barry Morehart, Senior Director, Verizon B2B Sales Samsung; Brad Haczynski, Senior Vice President, Mobile B2B Sales MX Division, Samsung; Brendan Lynch, Global Executive Vice President, Enterprise & Revenue, Live Nation; and Janette Smrcka, Vice President, IT Innovation and Revenue, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park.

Verizon has recently made major upgrades to the network serving customers in Los Angeles, CA. These upgrades are part of a multi-year redesign of its network architecture to stay ahead of exponential data usage increases, upgrade the technology in the network, and to pave the way for personalized customer experiences.

Network upgrades in Los Angeles include deploying new cell sites to extend coverage and capacity in local communities. They also include adding more capacity on fiber optic cables to move more data through the network and adding bandwidth to the cellular network to accommodate new services like wireless internet service for homes and businesses.

Over the last decade, Verizon Innovative Learning has committed $1 billion in market value to support digital equity and inclusion within education for some of the most vulnerable populations across the country. Through partnerships with nonprofit organizations, and a suite of programs and resources, the initiative has reached over 3 million students at schools across the U.S., primarily focused on Title I institutions. In the Los Angeles – Long Beach metro area, over 54,000 students have been reached across 39 schools participating in the Verizon Innovative Learning Schools program, equipping them with free technology, internet access and innovative STEM learning.

Verizon offers free, personalized resources through Verizon Small Business Digital Ready, designed to help small business owners grow their business, including online courses, 1:1 coaching, peer networking events, mentorship opportunities with industry experts and access to grants. Since its launch in September 2021, over 4,000 LA-based small businesses have registered and engaged with online courses like customer care, employee experience, cybersecurity, best practices for leveraging social media for growth, and many others.

Through Citizen Verizon, the company’s responsible business plan, Verizon aims to provide 10 million youths with digital skills training and support 1M small businesses with resources to thrive in the digital economy by 2023.

During 2022, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team responded to more than 200 requests for mission-critical communications support from public safety agencies across California, helping ensure first responders on the front lines of emergency response operations had the network and solutions they needed to achieve their missions.

Verizon Frontline devices and solutions ranging from mobile hotspots, routers and smart devices to deployable satellite solutions, such as Satellite Picocells on Trailers (SPOTs), were deployed throughout 2022 to support California first responders. Last year alone, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team provided nearly 1,300 of these solutions to federal, state and local public safety agencies operating in California.

This support has continued during 2023, as the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team has already delivered more than 900 Verizon Frontline solutions to first responders as a result of nearly 150 requests for support from nearly 80 different public safety agencies across the state. This ongoing support is provided at no cost to local agencies and represents a continuation of Verizon Frontline’s decades-long commitment to partnering with public safety and government.

With Verizon’s myPlan, customers can pay for only what they need. Everyone gets to customize their own plan, so each person or family member gets what they want and everyone can save. Pick your plan. Pick your perks. It’s that simple.

And customers get even more value when they combine myPlan with Verizon 5G Home Internet. 5G Home Internet offers broadband connectivity using Verizon’s 5G wireless network, providing ultra-fast internet that's ready for what comes next. With our 5G Home Internet, which starts at $35 per month with Auto Pay and select 5G mobile plans, there are no long-term contracts, no data caps or hidden fees.

Verizon’s 5G Innovation Sessions 2023 launched in Chicago with events in New York City, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and a final stop in Dallas (December). The events cover a range of themes, including Managed Venue, Fixed Wireless Access, Private 5G, and Mobile Edge Compute.

