You can get three months of Disney Plus for about $6 right now – The Verge

By Sheena Vasani, a writer covering commerce, e-readers, and tech news. She previously wrote about everything from web development to AI at Inside.
I’m not going to lie: it sucks that Disney Plus is going to increase the price of its ad-free plan next month. But today, Disney softened the blow somewhat. First, the company introduced a new ad-free Disney Plus and Hulu plan for $19.99 per month, which is about $12 cheaper than buying both separately. And now — even better — Disney’s offering a good Disney Plus deal.
Through September 20th, new and eligible returning subscribers can get three months of Disney Plus (with ads) for $1.99 per month instead of $7.99 a month. Altogether, that’s $18 in savings, which is kind of like getting two months free.
Again, though, the deal just applies to the ad-supported tier — which isn’t increasing in price. Still, it’s a good deal, even if you have to contend with ads and can’t download content to watch offline. You’ll still, after all, get access to the same shows and movies, like Ahsoka, the second season of Loki, The Little Mermaid, a new season of I Am Groot, and even Pixar and National Geographic content.
Just make sure to note that after the three-month promotional period ends, your monthly subscription will be set to auto-renew at $7.99 per month. So if you want to avoid paying the full price, it’s wise to mark your calendar.
