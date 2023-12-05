Pixel Watch 2 teaser shows off a new crown and sensor layout – The Verge

By Victoria Song, a senior reporter focusing on wearables, health tech, and more with 11 years of experience. Before coming to The Verge, she worked for Gizmodo and PC Magazine.

Google just released a teaser video of the Pixel Watch 2, and while the smartwatch looks awfully similar to the original, there are some notable differences, such as a new crown, IP68 rating, and a totally different sensor array.

In the run-up to its Made by Google launch event on October 4th in New York, Google’s been “leaking” glimpses of its upcoming Pixel lineup, including Thursday’s closeup of the Pixel 8 Pro and the much smaller Pixel 8. However, our looks at the Pixel Watch 2 have been relatively fleeting. This new video, while short, is the first time we’ve been able to confirm some real differences in terms of design. (Yes, I replayed the video several times and held up my own Pixel Watch as a reference.)

For starters, the biggest difference is the sensor array. The original Pixel Watch has a border of EKG electrodes but a thin pill-shaped array housing the rectangular optical sensors. On the Pixel Watch 2, you can clearly see a more circular design with smaller LEDs. Rumors have thus far indicated that the Pixel Watch 2 will feature the Sense 2’s continuous electrodermal activity sensor, so that may be a reason for a redesign.

You can also see a glimpse of an IP68 rating. The original Pixel Watch only had a “water resistance of 50m” rating. This isn’t terribly surprising, as the original was also rated for 5ATM of water resistance, which is generally what’s needed to be considered swimproof. The IP68 at least confirms a level of dust resistance as well.

Lastly, the crown appears to sit more flush with the screen. On the original watch, you can see a small cutout. Otherwise, however, the Pixel Watch 2 clearly has a similar overall design to the original. That seems to hint that any major upgrades may come from software or internal components. For instance, the Pixel Watch 2 is expected to opt for the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Plus platform over Samsung’s last-gen Exynos chip.

In any case, we don’t have to wait too much longer. Google says you’ll be able to preorder the Pixel Watch 2 on October 4th, and the company is hosting a big Pixel event that same day.

