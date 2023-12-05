Cyber Monday 2023 sales: Shop 50+ best sales at Walmart, Target, Amazon, HexClad – Reviewed

Shop 50+ Cyber Monday sales events on sneakers, cookware, toys, and more.

Updated November 27, 2023

Cyber Monday 2023 is today, November 27 and we are here to help you save on best-selling gifts, cutting-edge tech, kitchen appliances, and more. The best Cyber Monday sales are live with the steepest price cuts of the year. You can find holiday discounts at Walmart’s Black Friday sale, Amazon, Target, and Nordstrom today.

From bargains on AirPods Pro and Nike sneakers, to markdowns on Reviewed-approved mattresses, these amazing deals are worth a look. Avoid stock shortages and shipping delays by shopping the best Cyber Monday sales available today—keep scrolling for all the details!

Black Friday deals seem to start earlier and earlier every year. We’ve already seen Black Friday in July sales at retailers like QVC and Samsung. Right now, you can find Black Friday price cuts at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. The bulk of the 2023 Black Friday sales are expected to be live as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, with ongoing supply chain issues, stores are starting their sales sooner and ending them later.

Walmart kicked off its Cyber Monday 2023 sales event on Wednesday, November 8. A second batch of Walmart deals are set to drop on Wednesday, November 22, with exclusive early access for Walmart+ shoppers. The retail giant is wrapping up the month with a Cyber Monday event starting Sunday, November 26.

Yes! Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale officially began on Friday, November 17 and will run a few days after Cyber Monday 2023. We will be monitoring all the best Amazon deals throughout the month to help you save big on your holiday shopping list.

Target’s early Black Friday sale has markdowns of up to 50% on appliances, headphones, and baby gear.

Shop hundreds of early deals at the Walmart Black Friday sale today.

Grab everything you need at a price you want at Amazon’s Black Friday 2023 sale.

Shop Best Buy’s daily deals for discounts on smart TVs, laptops, earbuds, and home appliances.

Shop holiday deals on designer fashion and beauty just in time for Black Friday 2023.

Whether you need a new smart TV or some fancy kitchen appliances, Samsung has you covered.

Virtually every store—from big-box retailers to smaller, niche merchants—will have Cyber Monday sales. Last year, some of the best Cyber Monday deals we saw were at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Lowe’s.

A 4-pack of Apple AirTags is more than 10% off today at Amazon.

1More: Shop early Black Friday deals on 1More headphones at Amazon, including 30% off the Reviewed-approved 1More SonoFlow Active Noise Canceling Headphones.

Apple: Get the best in laptops, tablets, and more at your next lecture session with education pricing for college students, faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers ahead of Black Friday 2023.

Carbonite: Carbonite works to safeguard your computer from malware, damage, and theft. Protect your data by browsing select plans for up to 50% off this Cyber Monday.

Crutchfield: Audiophiles looking to upgrade their home stereo can head over to Crutchfield and save up to $880 on select speakers just in time for the holidays.

HP: Need a new laptop by your side? HP has you covered with this early Black Friday sale on must-have laptops and computer accessories available for up to 70% off.

JBL: Save up to 50% on compact portable speakers and wireless headphones at this fall sale.

LG: Get up to 50% off popular LG TVs and more must-have home essentials during the retailer’s Flash Savings Event.

Microsoft: Update your essential tech by saving up to $1,000 on Microsoft laptops and tablets right now.

Razer: Get a $400 gift card with purchase of any Razer GeForce RTX 4080 and 4090 laptops during this early Black Friday sale.

Squarespace: Get started with Squarespace for your personal website, new business, or e-commerce site. Sign up for a personal or business account and save 30% annually, with the first 14 days free.

Get $550 off this Reviewed-approved cookware set today.

AeroGarden: Save 10% on AeroGarden bundles ahead of Black Friday. Shop the Reviewed-approved Harvest Elite Seed Starting Bundle and save $55.59, bringing your total to $112.31.

Electrolux: Electrolux is currently hosting a huge early Black Friday appliance sale with up to 50% off through Wednesday, November 29. Save a whopping $1,202 on the Reviewed-approved Electrolux Front Load Perfect Steam Washer and Dryer that earned our Editor’s Choice award for best overall washer and dryer set.

Groupon: Enter your email now to save 20% on select Groupon offers and experiences this Black Friday.

HexClad: Save up to 30% on Gordon Ramsey-approved cookware at HexClad just in time for Thanksgiving 2023.

iRobot: Head to iRobot to save as much as $670 on robot vacuums, mops, and other home appliances ahead of Black Friday 2023.

KitchenAid: Shop the Early Black Friday sale to score a KitchenAid stand mixer for up to 44% off. Plus, shop bundle deals, discounts on select countertop appliances, and markdowns on qualifying major appliances for a limited time only.

LoveSac: Shop the Reviewed-approved LoveSac early Black Friday sale for up to 35% off comfortable bean bag chairs, sectionals, and more.

Lowe’s: Shop the sale section of Lowe’s for hundreds of discounts on appliances, tools, home improvement essentials, and more.

Molekule: Shop the Molekule Black Friday sale now through Tuesday, November 21 and save 25% on air purifiers designed to filter wildfire smoke, mold, viruses, and more.

Our Place: Head to Our Place to save 30% on the brand’s Cookware Set, featuring the Instagram-famous Always Pan and Perfect Pot.

QVC: Score early Black Friday deals on seasonal items and top-rated home essentials. You can also enter the coupon code HOLIDAY20 at checkout to save $20 on your first QVC order of $40 or more.

Sam’s Club: Get a standard one-year Sam’s Club membership for 60% off ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Solo Stove: Save hundreds on smokeless and Reviewed-approved fire pits and stock up on pit accessories on a budget at Solo Stove.

Sur La Table: Shop the Semi-Annual Cookware sale to save up to 60% on cookware, plates, glassware, and more Turkey Day cooking and dining essentials.

Save hundreds on this Reviewed-approved Nectar mattress for a limited time only.

Awara: Shop dreamy holiday deals at Awara’s Fall sale, featuring Reviewed-approved mattresses now up to 50% off.

Brooklinen: Shop the Friends & Family sale now to save 20% on cozy bedding this Black Friday. Plus, if your linen closet needs a big refresh, you can also enjoy 40% off Brooklinen bundles for a limited time only.

Casper: Head to Casper to score up to $300 off mattresses and other sleep essentials for a limited time only.

Cocoon by Sealy: This Cocoon by Sealy sale lets you save 35% on cozy mattresses and gets you free pillows and sheets valued at $199 with your sleeper purchase.

Eight Sleep: Shop the Early Access Black Friday sale to save $100 on the Pod Cover with PerfectFit. The Pod Cover features personalized temperature control for each side of the bed so you stay comfortable all year round.

Gravity Blanket: Shop weighted blankets we love and save 50% sitewide ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023.

Leesa: Leesa makes the best mattress we’ve ever tested. During the retailer’s Fall Back To Sleep sale you can score up to $700 off mattresses and get two free pillows valued at up to $120 with your purchase of a sleeper.

Nectar: Save 40% on everything at the Nectar holiday sale. Shop now to get a mattress for as little as $359.

Saatva: Get the feel of a luxury mattress for less at Saatva. Shop now to get 15% off orders of $975 or more ahead of Black Friday 2023.

Sleep Number: Shop Sleep Number’s sale section to save up to $500 on smart beds and up to 25% on sheet sets just in time for the holidays.

Tuft & Needle: Head to Tuft & Needle to bag clearance deals on bedding and get 15% off when you shop mattress and bedding basic bundles right now.

New customers can save 50% on their first order of Reviewed-approved fresh dog food from The Farmer’s Dog.

AncestryDNA: Discover your roots with the help of AncestryDNA and save 40% on a 6-month membership for a limited time only.

Chewy: Treat your furry friends to savings this holiday season by shopping the best pet deals on toys, beds, treats, and more at Chewy.

GourmetGiftBaskets.com: Shop top-rated holiday gift baskets and get 10% off your first order when you enter your email address today.

HelloFresh: Sign up for HelloFresh meal deliveries today and get 16 free meals, three surprise gifts, and free shipping.

Home Chef: Home Chef makes cooking easier this holiday season. Sign up now to get 60% off each of your first three boxes and a free surprise gift in your first delivery.

Johnson Fitness: You can save up to an extra $300 on Johnson Fitness purchases of $1,000 or more at this 2023 Cyber Monday sale. Shop treadmills, ellipticals, and more.

KiwiCo: Curious kiddos will love the gift of KiwiCo this holiday season. Shop the Black Friday Early Access sale now and pay just $4.95 for your first month or opt for a 3-, 6-, or 12-month subscription for as little as $15.95 per month. Simply enter coupon code GIFT at checkout to scoop the savings.

Peloton: Save up to $700 on Peloton bikes and treadmills at this early Black Friday sale.

Shutterfly: Save up to 50% sitewide right now at Shutterfly. Shop deals on photo books, holiday cards, canvas prints, and personal holiday gifts ahead of Black Friday 2023.

The Farmer’s Dog: We love The Farmer’s Dog and right now you can treat your pups to fresh dog food and save 50% on your first purchase.

Wonderbly: Perfect for the holiday gifting season, shop the Wonderbly Black Friday sale for 25% off books for kids and adults.

Shop Reviewed-approved lululemon leggings in the We Made Too Much section.

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Shop deals on fall clothing, activewear, outdoor gear, and so much more for savings of up to 50% this Black Friday.

Adidas: Stay stylish and cozy this holiday season with some Adidas shoes and more on sale for up to 65% off ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Aerie: For a limited time only, get 50% off all bras and bralettes and up to 40% off Aerie’s collection including flannel shirts, bodysuits, underwear, and more.

Allbirds: Shop the sale section to save as much as 40% on the cult-favorite line of soft, stylish, and sustainable Allbirds sneakers.

Bombas: Get 25% off sitewide on Reviewed-approved Bombas socks through midnight PST, Monday, November 27.

Cariuma: Shop sustainable and stylish shoes at Cariuma and enter your email address to get extra insoles with your purchase.

Duluth Trading Co.: Save an extra 30% off everything sitewide (including clearance items!) and enjoy free shipping on every order for a limited time only.

GlassesUSA: Get an extra 40% off men’s and women’s designers glasses with this early Black Friday deal. Shop Prada, Armani, Michael Kors, Tory Burch, and more.

James Allen: Ahead of Black Friday enjoy as much as 50% off engagement ring settings and up to 30% off fine jewelry at James Allen.

Kate Spade: Shop the designer sale to save up to 50% on chic handbags, shoes, dresses, and other stylish accessories.

lululemon: Shop the We Made Too Much section for specials on lululemon leggings, tops, shorts, and hoodies.

Macy’s: Shop the Friends & Family sale to save an extra 30% off select styles for men, women, and kids.

Madewell: Save up to 50% on Madewell jeans, sweaters, and more when you shop the retailer’s massive sale section today.

Shinesty: Shop Shinesty’s huge Black Friday sale for up to six free gifts valued at over $300. Save on seamless thongs, bralettes, pajamas, and more for the holidays.

Nike: Update your wardrobe with Nike shoes, activewear, and more. Shop select items for up to 65% off during the Last Chance sale.

Zenni Optical: Shop stylish frames for prescription eyeglasses, reading glasses, and blue light lenses for men, women, and kids. Check out the best deals on frames for less than $30 today.

Buy one 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand & Activating Serum Kit and get one free.

Beauty Pie: Shop luxury makeup and skincare at Beauty Pie and use coupon code 20OFF at checkout to get $20 off any order over $60 through Monday, November 27.

First Aid Beauty: For the month of November, you can buy one Reviewed-approved First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration and get a second for free.

Jane Iredale: Right now, you can enter your email for 15% off your first Jane Iredale purchase and get a free lip stain with any order of $100 or more with code LIP100.

Sephora: Use code MORESCENTS4U to get up to three free fragrance minis with $45, $75, or $105 purchase.

SolaWave: Shop SolaWave’s big BOGO Black Friday sale now through Thursday, November 30. Buy one Reviewed-approved SolaWave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand & Activating Serum Kit and get one free.

Ulta Beauty: Update your cosmetics collection and save up to 40% at the Early Black Friday sale at Ulta Beauty. Enjoy discounts on Clinique, Tarte, Morphe, and more.

Many of this year’s Cyber Monday deals are on smart TVs, home appliances, mattresses, cookware, gaming gadgets, and Apple products. Right now you can shop Cyber Monday markdowns in all of these categories and more. Some best-selling deals from Cyber Monday 2022 included the latest Apple AirPods Pro, the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0, and the lululemon Align high-rise pant.

We often see the best prices of the year during both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Since the most-wanted products typically sell out fast, we’re recommending that shoppers buy their must-have items as they see them.

Bookmark this page and check on it weekly. We’ll be updating it with more sales information as soon as it’s available.



