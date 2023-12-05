WhatsApp is ready to launch 60-second video messages – Gizchina.com

WhatsApp developers are always working hard to provide new features to Android and iOS users. One of the latest features that has been introduced in the beta version is the ability to share short videos of up to 60 seconds. While the feature is currently only available to selected beta testers, it will gradually roll out to more users in the coming weeks.

According to WabetaInfo, the video messages function has been present in the 23.6.0.73 beta version for iOS. Allowing users to share short videos up to 60 seconds long. This feature provides an advanced way to communicate quickly with videos. The same function was also present during the development of the beta update of WhatsApp for Android 2.23.8.19. To check if the feature is available on your account, you can press the microphone button inside the chat bar in any conversation. If it turns into a camera button, it means that you can already record video messages.



This is an interesting feature because video messages recorded in real-time offer a sense of immediacy and authenticity. Furthermore, video messages will always be end-to-end encrypted. This means that no one outside the conversation, not even WhatsApp, can access them. It is worth noting that video messages cannot be forwarded directly through the app. However, you can still save them through screen recording since they are not using the “view once” mode.

Overall, the introduction of the video messages feature is an exciting development for WhatsApp users. It provides a new way to communicate quickly and authentically. While the end-to-end encryption ensures that the conversation remains private and secure. As the feature continues to roll out to more users, it will be interesting to see how users receive it and how it impacts the way we use the app.

I’m the ANDROID & CUSTOM ROMs EXPERT of GizChina for the past 5 years. With an unwavering passion for all things tech and a love for exploring the limitless possibilities of Android devices, I’m thrilled to be part of this incredible community.

GizChina

Follow @gizchina







Accredited technology blog dedicated to providing breaking news, expert reviews and original content related to mobile tech and EV industry, smartphones, gadgets and IoT.

Keep up to date with the latest Android phone news and reviews on our social media channels:

source