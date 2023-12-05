Everything you need to know about Amazon's Black Friday sale 2023, including how to get the best deals – About Amazon

Follow along for live updates on the best Amazon Black Friday 2023 deals, shopping tips, and gift guides.

Black Friday is here, and as usual, it’s set to be one of the biggest shopping events of the year.

Black Friday always offers tons of deals on all kinds of products, allowing customers to get deep discounts on tech, home goods, clothing, toys, and more. It’s a great way to check items off your holiday shopping list without having to pay full price for everything.

Curious about Black Friday 2023, when it is, and what kinds of deals you can expect? Here’s everything you need to know.

Black Friday 2023 is always the Friday after Thanksgiving. This year, the event falls on November 24, 2023. Cyber Monday is the following Monday—November 27, 2023.

Amazon’s Black Friday 2023 event will feature some of the lowest prices of the year so far on select products from popular brands like YETI, Peloton, LEGO, Lancôme, and Ruggable.

Amazon’s Black Friday deals started Friday, November 17, and the savings keep going through Cyber Monday, which is November 27.

Customers can expect deep discounts across categories including electronics, toys, home, fashion, beauty, and Amazon devices.

Looking to buy gifts for the home? Save up to $400 on select De’Longhi coffee and espresso machines; up to 56% on select Shark robot vacuums and air purifiers; up to 44% on select Ninja kitchen appliances; and up to 37% on select KitchenAid mixers and kitchen appliances.

Interested in beauty products? You can save up to 50% on select IT Cosmetics skincare and makeup; up to 43% on select Shark hair care products; and up to 30% on select Lancôme makeup, skincare, and fragrance.

If you’re looking to cross toys off your shopping list, you can save up to 50% on select NERF products; up to 30% on select LEGO sets and building toys from Magna-Tiles; and up to 30% on select Barbie dolls and playsets.

Check out more of the best Black Friday deals you can shop on Amazon.

You can scope out new deal drops at Amazon’s Holiday Shop.

New deals will drop as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the Black Friday and Cyber Monday events, so you should check our Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping pages often to find new savings.

Customers can also get personalized deal notifications from Alexa up to 24 hours in advance on eligible items within their Wish List, Carts, or Saved for Later lists, and can keep an eye on personalized deals throughout the season by saying, “Alexa, what are my deals?” They can also ask Alexa to remind them of deals once they are live, or ask Alexa to make a purchase when a deal is available by saying, “Alexa, buy it for me.”

Amazon will also be sharing new deals during the first-ever Black Friday NFL game on Prime Video on November 24. You can tune in to catch deals from brands like TCL and Dyson as they pop up during the broadcast. Pre-game coverage starts at 1:30 p.m. EST before the New York Jets take on the Miami Dolphins.

You don’t have to be a Prime member to watch the Black Friday game, but you will need to sign up for an Amazon account to watch for free on any device from anywhere.

Amazon Black Friday 2023 deals will run through November 27, 2023—but holiday deals will run all season long.

If you want to take advantage of the many benefits of a Prime membership during the holiday season (and beyond!)—including fast, free delivery; access to invite-only deals; and the option to Buy With Prime—you’ll want to join now.

Prime is savings, convenience, and entertainment in one single membership. In the U.S., anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible. Once you join, you can enjoy Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, RxPass, Grubhub+, Amazon Photos, Prime exclusive deals, and so much more.

Additionally, college students can try Prime Student with a six-month trial, then just pay $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month. Learn more about all Prime has to offer, including discounted memberships.

Shop more holiday deals and gift guides, and save with Amazon all season long!

