Disney+ plans to crack down on password sharing in Canada – USA TODAY

Netflix isn’t the only streaming service cracking down on password sharing.

Canadian Disney+ subscribers were told last week that the service plans to restrict their ability to share their account or login credentials outside their households. The change is set to go into effect for most Canadian users on Nov. 1.

The restrictions come shortly after Netflix rolled out account-sharing limits in the United States, requiring users to only share accounts with people under the same roof or pay an additional $8 monthly fee. Analysts expect more streaming services to crack down on password sharing as subscription growth slows.

Disney+ updated its online Canadian subscriber agreement to say users cannot share a subscription outside their household unless permitted by their account tier, and violations could lead to Disney+ limiting or terminating service.

A Disney spokesperson said the company has started updating subscriber agreements to clarify account-sharing rules in several markets, with the U.S. coming later this year.

Disney CEO Bob Iger hinted at plans to crack down on password sharing during an August call with investors, noting that the company was “actively exploring ways” to address account sharing as it works on making its streaming services profitable.

“Later this year, we will begin to update our subscriber agreements with additional terms on our sharing policies, and we will roll out tactics to drive monetization sometime in 2024,” Iger said. While he said changes will be coming in 2024, it’s possible the work “will not be completed within the calendar year.”

While Disney+ is not yet updating subscriber agreements in the U.S., users can expect other changes this month: Starting Oct. 12, the ad-free version of Disney+ will cost $13.99 per month, up from $10.99. Other bundle offerings that include content from Disney, Hulu and ESPN+ will also soon cost more.

Contributing: The Associated Press

